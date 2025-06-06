【Cultural tourism + Trendy + Delicacies】POP MART MACAO CITYWALK is unveiled Four greatly-hit characters dazzle Macao communities to boost visitor flow and consumption

MACAU, June 6 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and POP MART jointly lift the curtain upon their mega cultural tourism project – POP MART MACAO CITYWALK today (6 June). POP MART’s featured characters with great popularity, Baby Molly, CRYBABY, DIMOO and LABUBU, are here to meet with all at Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro, Camões Square, St. Augustine’s Square and Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway. Set to attract trendy toy fans from worldwide and raise the city’s international profile, the characters’ dazzling presence calls for worldwide visitors especially from the youth market segment to Macao for a trendy fun trip and spending during the summer travel season, for more robust community tourism and economy.

7-meter-high LABUBU installation debuts at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway

The event period of “POP MART MACAO CITY WALK” spans from 6 June to 21 September. The inauguration ceremony took place at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway in Taipa this afternoon (6 June). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and POP MART Macau Representative, Patrick Fan, attended the occasion together with other guests. The key attractions in the limelight include not just the 7-meter-high mega LABUBU installation at the inauguration but also the 4-meter-high DIMOO installation amid the Macao World Heritage architecture, installation of Baby Molly in brand-new design as well as several fun installations of CRYBABY. Their spectacular presence in local communities is set to fascinate trendy toy characters’ fans from worldwide and expand visitations to Macao.

Fusion and innovation – world heritage + districts + gastronomy + trendy characters

In her speech, Senna Fernandes remarked that Macao possesses the World Heritage “The Historic Centre of Macao” and is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Through integration and innovation, “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” weaves together Macao’s World Heritage, local districts, gastronomic culture and trendy characters in one project. The story of Macao can mark wider presence internationally, enchanting worldwide visitors especially youth and the characters’ fans as an enormous market segment, for a mesmerizing trendy journey to this Creative City of Gastronomy during the 108-day event through the summer travel season.

Four popular characters with Macao-limited backdrops in communities

POP MART’s greatly-hit characters are dazzling the local districts in symphony with four major themes of Macao’s signature delicacies. Through the Macao-limited backdrops, spectators can learn more about the vibrant food scene of the Creative City of Gastronomy:

Baby Molly invites all to shop for Macao’s signature pastries at Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro ;

invites all to shop for Macao’s at ; CRYBABY shares Macao’s signature snacks with all at Camões Square ;

shares Macao’s with all at ; DIMOO invites all to local-style cafés for a taste of Macao at St. Augustine’s Square ;

invites all to for a taste of Macao at ; LABUBU introduces Macanese delights to all at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway.

2-meter-high installation of MEGA SPACE MOLLY EGG TART at Senado Square

A mega installation of the new Macao-limited MEGA SPACE MOLLY EGG TART debuts at Senado Square. Behind the installation, Ritz Building is housing the POP STATION where information boards are set up to introduce the project. In addition, there are check-in zones and a POP-UP sales zone. Visitors and residents are welcome to take pictures and purchase POP MART’s products. Information stations are set up at the four installation locations.

Share on social media and collect stamps

Encourage visitors to explore communities

Visitors and residents can take photos at any of the installation locations for share on social media, in exchange for a “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” postcard while stocks last. They can also enjoy collecting the five stamps namely “M”, “A”, “C”, “A” and “O” for “MACAO” at the four installation locations and POP STATION. The fun activity encourages visitors to explore different streets and districts, hence invigorating the community tourism and economy.

Join lucky draw by required-amount spending at local businesses

“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” features a Macao consumption lucky draw, which not just includes e-payment services in Macao but also covers numerous payment tools in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia, to attract more visitors to Macao. Through the blend of “tourism + IP”, the project aims to draw the attention of fans and potential visitors from around the world, casting the spotlight on hot topics about Macao and expanding international visitor markets.

Users can join the lucky draw instantly by making a single purchase that reaches a required value or above (i.e. 100 patacas for e-wallets from Macao, Thailand and Malaysia, 100 Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong’s e-wallet and 100 RMB for the Mainland’s e-wallet) at local businesses in person via payment tools as follows: MPay and Alipay (Macau) from Macao, Alipay from the Mainland, AlipayHK from Hong Kong, True Money from Thailand and Touch ’n Go eWallet from Malaysia. Participants have a chance to win unique souvenirs themed as “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”.

Join lucky draw in four periods to win time-limited souvenirs of trendy characters

The lucky draw is conducted in four periods. For each e-payment tool, participants are granted a maximum of three chances to join the lucky draw during each of the four periods. Throughout the entire event period, each individual can enter the lucky draw by purchase via each e-payment tool for 12 times at most. Time-limited gifts are available in each period. Please pay attention to the event periods as follows:

First period (6 – 28 June) – Baby Molly stationery set (folder + notepad set)

Second period (29 June – 26 July) – DIMOO card bag

Third period (27 July – 23 August) – CRYBABY hand towel

Fourth period (24 August – 21 September) – LABUBU mirrored ornament

All four periods (6 June – 21 September) – summer fans and storage bags themed as “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”

Multichannel promotions create hot travel topics about Macao worldwide

MGTO is rolling out a diversity of promotional initiatives for “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”. The project is being spotlighted across the Office’s official platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as well as POP MART’s official platforms. The wide promotional campaign is also unfolding through online media, offline media advertisements (local TV stations, exterior bus advertisements and street light pole banners), mega outdoor advertisements at various local ports of entry and Hong Kong International Airport, as well as videos, graphic and written posts by Mainland and overseas KOLs, to create hot travel topics about Macao worldwide and widen the reach into various visitor markets. Furthermore, stickers and posters about the consumption lucky draw are produced for display at businesses to boost the public’s engagement.

Please visit the website for “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/popmart-macao-citywalk) or follow MGTO’s official platforms on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin for more information about the project.