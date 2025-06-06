Submit Release
3G networks have shutdown, CTT urges the citizen be aware of the handset’s compatibility

MACAU, June 6 - In coordination with the termination of 3G services starting on 5 June 2025, the operators have been committed in helping related users to switch to 4G/5G services. The switchover process have been proceeding in an orderly fashion. However, it has come to CTT’s attention that small amount of users at particular operator has seen abnormal behaviour in their voice functionality, due to not replacing their device promptly or activating the VoLTE functionality in their handset. Thus, CTT has requesting the related operator to strengthen the customer service support at her retail locations. If users encounter problems when using mobile telecommunications services, please contact the respective operators for assistance.

