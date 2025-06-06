EAT & BEYOND ANNOUNCES MARIO NAWFAL AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

VANCOUVER, BC, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that that globally recognized entrepreneur, investor, and citizen journalist Mario Nawfal has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Nawfal is a force in modern media and Web3 innovation. As the founder of The Roundtable, X/Twitter’s most influential audio show, he has hosted global icons including Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen, Mark Cuban, CZ, Alexander Lukashenko, Sergei Lavrov, Sam Bankman-Fried, Andrew Tate, Hunter Biden, Bill Ackman, Matt Walsh, Michael Saylor, Michael Bay, Vinod Khosla, and Imran Khan.

Mario is also a seasoned entrepreneur with multiple successful exits, and a respected venture capitalist who has backed breakout companies in AI, gaming, blockchain, and digital media.

He is the founder of Citizen Journalism Network, its subsidiary, IBC Group, and its accelerator, CJNA, which is building Web3’s first fully integrated ecosystem, combining a media empire and venture capital firm with a startup accelerator and launchpad for Web3 projects. The company is building an AI-powered centralized exchange (CEX), deal desk, and fund, targeting both institutional and retail investors across Web2 and Web3.

As part of his advisory role, CJN Accelerator Ltd. (“CJNA”) has been granted 1,000,000 options at a strike price of $0.15, expiring five years from the grant date.

This announcement comes as the Company prepares for its name change to Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (proposed ticker: DATT) and updated investment policy to build a diversified portfolio of companies operating at the forefront of emerging technologies. This strategy reflects a sharpened focus on the AI, Blockchain, Web3, Fintech, and broader ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sectors, including tokenized infrastructure and digital assets.

The Company also recently acquired LiquidLink AI Corp., a cutting-edge platform that enables scalable and cost-efficient issuance and trading of digital assets, including real-world assets (RWAs) on the XRP Ledger.

Bringing Mario Nawfal onboard is a power move. His experience at the intersection of media, Web3, and venture capital is unmatched. As we focus on the digital asset space, we’re excited to have him advising our journey," said Young Bann, CEO of Eat & Beyond.

About Eat & Beyond

Eat & Beyond (CSE: EATS) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech, sustainability and technology. Led by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond provides retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food, sustainability and technology sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Learn more: www.eatandbeyond.com

