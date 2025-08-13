Houzeo Expands Its Presence in Florida, Adds ‘Save Search’, and Custom Alerts to Simplify Property Tracking

Houzeo’s new feature allows buyers to save multiple custom searches across neighborhoods in the state, with real-time updates and personalized alerts for each.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Florida’s 469,662 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.Whether someone is searching for a condo in the vibrant streets of Miami Beach, the family-friendly communities of Orlando, or upmarket homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens , Houzeo provides buyers with an expansive selection in every corner of Florida. To further enhance a home buyer’s search experience, Houzeo launched “Save Search.”The “Save Search” feature allows buyers to save custom property searches, receive instant listing alerts, and share their searches with their inner circle in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now save any combination of search filters—price, beds, baths, property type, must-have features, and more. The custom searches are accessible to them directly from their profile. For example, save searches like “homes for sale in 77801 near a lake” or “3-bedroom homes for sale in Orlando under $400K.”- Instant Alerts: Say a buyer saved their custom search related to “waterfront homes under $350k with a pool in Miami.” Buyers receive email notifications when new listings matching this criteria hit the Miami housing market . They can choose to get these alerts instantly, daily, or weekly.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Florida's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.