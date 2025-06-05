Congratulatory Letters from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Republic of Korea President Lee Jae-myung, 4 June 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong have written congratulatory letters to Republic of Korea President Lee Jae-myung. The text of the letters is appended.

5 JUNE 2025

4 June 2025

His Excellency Lee Jae-myung

President

Republic of Korea

Your Excellency,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Korea.

Singapore and the Republic of Korea enjoy substantive and multifaceted relations, underpinned by robust economic links and strong people-to-people ties. We are like-minded partners who cooperate well at multilateral fora and share a similar outlook on key regional and international issues, in particular the need to support free trade, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations between Singapore and the Republic of Korea. On the occasion of this milestone, we are working towards upgrading our relations to a Strategic Partnership. I am confident that our close ties will continue to strengthen with your support and leadership.

I wish you every success as you assume your new role and take the country forward. I look forward to welcoming you to Singapore soon. Please accept my best wishes for your good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

4 June 2025

His Excellency Lee Jae-myung

President

Republic of Korea

Your Excellency,

I would like to congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Korea. Your victory reflects the confidence that the people of the Republic of Korea have in your leadership and vision.

Singapore and the Republic of Korea enjoy a close and longstanding friendship, robust economic ties, and strong and multi-faceted cooperation. This includes collaboration in new and emerging areas like the digital economy, energy and sustainability, artificial intelligence, startups, research and development, food security, and other areas. We are like-minded partners on many regional and international issues, including the importance of a peaceful Korean Peninsula and an open, rules-based international trading system.

Singapore and the Republic of Korea celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations this year. To mark this milestone, we are working towards upgrading our relations to a Strategic Partnership in October 2025. This includes timely reviews of the Korea-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (KSFTA) and our bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA). I look forward to working with you to further advance our close cooperation.

I wish you good health and success as you assume office. I look forward to visiting the Republic of Korea later this year to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and to make an Official Visit where we can jointly launch the Republic of Korea-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong