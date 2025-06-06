Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,191 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Federal Republic of Germany, 4 to 8 June 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a working visit to Berlin, Germany.

 

President Tharman met Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on 4 June 2025. Both leaders reaffirmed the multifaceted, long-standing, and substantive partnership between Singapore and Germany. They welcomed the 60th anniversary of relations in 2025, and the recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024. They discussed ongoing global uncertainties, and how Singapore and Germany – as likeminded partners – could deepen cooperation in emerging areas such as AI, strengthen region-to-region links, and help catalyse international efforts to better tackle shared global challenges.

 

President Tharman also met German business leaders on 4 June 2025. They underscored the strong trust between Germany and Singapore, and Singapore’s role as a trusted hub for innovation in new technologies and a vital link in building resilient supply chains with Asia.

 

President Tharman spoke at a roundtable hosted by the Körber Stiftung on 5 June 2025, involving German policymakers, parliamentarians, and strategic thinkers. The discussions covered geopolitical developments and issues such as strategic priorities in addressing climate change and preparation for future pandemics, and social cohesion.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 JUNE 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Federal Republic of Germany, 4 to 8 June 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more