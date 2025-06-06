Working Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Federal Republic of Germany, 4 to 8 June 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a working visit to Berlin, Germany.

President Tharman met Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on 4 June 2025. Both leaders reaffirmed the multifaceted, long-standing, and substantive partnership between Singapore and Germany. They welcomed the 60th anniversary of relations in 2025, and the recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024. They discussed ongoing global uncertainties, and how Singapore and Germany – as likeminded partners – could deepen cooperation in emerging areas such as AI, strengthen region-to-region links, and help catalyse international efforts to better tackle shared global challenges.

President Tharman also met German business leaders on 4 June 2025. They underscored the strong trust between Germany and Singapore, and Singapore’s role as a trusted hub for innovation in new technologies and a vital link in building resilient supply chains with Asia.

President Tharman spoke at a roundtable hosted by the Körber Stiftung on 5 June 2025, involving German policymakers, parliamentarians, and strategic thinkers. The discussions covered geopolitical developments and issues such as strategic priorities in addressing climate change and preparation for future pandemics, and social cohesion.

