Palestine: 169 journalists and media workers killed since the start of the war

The death toll of Palestinian journalists has risen following a targeted Israeli attack.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the killing of Suleiman Hajjaj, Ismail Badah and Samir Al-Rifai killed following an Israeli attack targeting journalists. Journalists had been in the courtyard of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

Hajjaj was a correspondent for Palestine Today alongside Badah, a cameraman at the same outlet. Al-Rifai had worked for Shams News Agency. Ahmed Qaljah, an Al Arabiya freelance cameraman was critically injured in the attack, and it is understood that three other journalists suffered injuries.

The NUJ and IFJ repeats its calls to the Israeli authorities to ensure an end to the targeting of journalists, and for thorough investigations into the killings. The union has also called on Israel to allow foreign media into Gaza to report on the war.

Return to listing