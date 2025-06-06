Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule addresses education district outreach engagement in Mpumalanga, 6 Jun
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Friday 06 June conduct an outreach engagement at the Mgobodzi Community Hall in Kamawewe in the Nkomazi Local Municipality of Mpumalanga. The Deputy Minister will be joined by Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC, Mr Jackie Macie, the Mayor of Nkomazi Local Municipality, Cllr Phindile PertuniaMagagula as well as the speaker of the Nkomazi Local Municipality Cllr, Nyambi-Sambo
The engagement will see the Deputy Minister engage with school principals, SGBs and education officials.
Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, Friday 06 June 2025
Time: 11H00
Venue: Mgobodzi Community Hall, Nkomazi, Mpumalanga
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
