Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule addresses education district outreach engagement in Mpumalanga, 6 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Friday 06 June conduct an outreach engagement at the Mgobodzi Community Hall in Kamawewe in the Nkomazi Local Municipality of Mpumalanga. The Deputy Minister will be joined by Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC, Mr Jackie Macie, the Mayor of Nkomazi Local Municipality, Cllr Phindile PertuniaMagagula as well as the speaker of the Nkomazi Local Municipality Cllr, Nyambi-Sambo

The engagement will see the Deputy Minister engage with school principals, SGBs and education officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Friday 06 June 2025

Time: 11H00

Venue: Mgobodzi Community Hall, Nkomazi, Mpumalanga

