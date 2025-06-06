Free State Economic Development and Tourism commemorates World Environmental Day, 6 Jun

In commemoration of World Environmental Day (WED), the Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism, together with stakeholders including SANParks, Academic Institutions, Government Entities, private sector and South African National Biodiversity Institute will embark on various activities to raise awareness, promote environmental career opportunities and encourage action to protect the planet.

This year, WED will be commemorated under the theme: 'It is time to #Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought resilience' to emphasize the critical importance of land Restoration, combating Desertification and enhancing Drought resilience.

The purpose behind commemorating the said day is to expose youth to career opportunities in the environment sector, influence the choice of subjects leading into pursuing careers in environment, promoting recycling, and reusing waste material and calling upon civil society, private sector and government to take action towards improving the environment.

MEC Ketso Makume explains that this initiative serves as a career exploration that requires active participation of young people, including school learners, community participation and commitment about the environmental education to assist in reversing climate change and minimizing global warming as they the biggest threat to human beings.

The activities of the day will be comprised of competitions where identified learners will make presentations on specific environment topics, walk about at exhibition stalls, and presentations from various environment specialists.

These activities will afford about 400 grade 10--11 learners from across Maluti A Phofung Local Municipality, an experience on environmental career expo in order to get a better perspective and keep informed of opportunities within the environmental management sector.

The details of the eve will unfold as follows:

Date: 06th June 2025

Venue: QwaQwa Multipurpose Centre

Time: 10h00

Inquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Head of Communications

Cell: 072 274 1734

#GovZAUpdates