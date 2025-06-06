Treasury conducts G20 outreach with institutions of higher learning, 6 Jun

National Treasury officials will conduct a G20 outreach with institutions of higher learning to engage them on South Africa’s G20 Presidency, with a focus on financial inclusion in the G20 context.

The engagement with students is part of ensuring that the G20 engagements happen with all South Africans, with an objective to educate and inform them about the G20 and its work.

South Africa, since December 2024 until November 2025, is the current President of the G20 under the theme: Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability.

Several G20 meetings will take place throughout this year. Some of the meetings will be held by the G20’s Finance Track, which is led by National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank. The Finance Track focuses on fostering global economic stability, enhancing international financial cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 06 June 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:30

Platform: Virtual, MS Teams

For enquiries, email media@treasury.gov.za.

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica