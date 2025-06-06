Deputy Minister Steve Letsike leads launch of National Youth Service Road Show in Ladysmith,6 Jun

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities leads the launch of the National Youth Service Road Show with the National Youth Development Agency in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal Province. on Friday, 06 June 2025.

The Launch of the National Youth Service follows the National Youth Month Launch under the theme “Skills for the Changing World: Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation.” A theme aimed at responding to structural challenges that young people continue to navigate daily.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: June 6, 2025.

Venue: Ladysmith Civic Hall, 33 Delhi Road, Acaciaville, Mnambithi

Time:10:00-13:00

Through the launch of the National Youth Service Road Show, a coordinated effort is at hand to cultivate the productive capabilities of young people who are neither in education, employment, nor training (NEET), with a particular focus on unemployed university, TVET, and community college graduates.

Media enquiries:

Cassius Selala – Head of Communications

Tel: 060 534 0672

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson: Ministry of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Tel: 083 406 6496

