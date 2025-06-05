Join the World Heritage Volunteers 2025 Campaign: Working on the Future!

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre is pleased to announce the selected projects of the World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) 2025 Campaign, under the theme of ‘World Heritage Volunteers 2025 - Working on the Future’.

89 action camp projects will be implemented from April to December 2025 at 82 World Heritage properties and sites on the Tentative Lists, by 70 organizations in 41 countries around the globe.

After seventeen years of grassroots youth activities and international cooperation, the World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Initiative continue to involve young people, communities and site managers in building together new, inclusive societies where World Heritage is a source of resilience, humanity and innovation, beyond the challenges that faces the World. National and international volunteers will work together with the local communities to preserve our common cultural and natural heritage, through concrete hands-on and awareness-raising activities, which will provide empowering and enriching opportunities to young people and enable them to go beyond the constraints of geography to some of the most outstanding places in the world.

Volunteering for World Heritage preservation is a unique experience! Come join us in the WHV 2025 Campaign!

