Drivers are advised that Highway 4 will be temporarily closed near Cameron Lake on Wednesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., for catchment cleanup and maintenance.
Debris that was recently intercepted by the rockfall fencing next to the lake will be cleared to restore the catchment’s capacity. Geotechnical engineers have recommended this work to ensure the system continues to function as intended.
The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is complete. No further closures are planned.
For up-to-date information about road conditions, please visit www.DriveBC.ca
