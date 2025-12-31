From NFL Sidelines to Music Festivals: Splash Tents, Inc. Launches Nationwide Campaign to Revolutionize Branded Tents

10x15 EZ Up Logo Tent fox sports custom logo table cloths custom canopy 10x10 tent with logos

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As live events, athletic competitions, and outdoor festivals return in full swing across the U.S., Splash Tents, Inc. is launching a nationwide campaign to elevate the impact of outdoor branding. This Texas based company, known for its premium custom logo tents, branded outdoor tent canopies , and outdoor event displays, aims to help businesses, sports teams, nonprofits, and franchises maximize their visibility with bold, functional, and customizable gear.From NFL sidelines and university tailgates to large-scale music festivals and food truck rallies, Splash Tents’ clients are turning to custom outdoor logo canopies and full branding kits to engage audiences and create memorable live experiences.“This campaign is about helping brands show up in bigger, bolder ways,” said a company spokesperson. “A branded outdoor tent canopy is no longer just a tent—it’s a mobile billboard, a visual hub, and a brand experience.”Trusted by Leading Names in Sports, Food, Construction, and EntertainmentAs a trusted supplier to national organizations, Splash Tents has provided custom pop-up tents and logo displays for:Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)FOX Sports Southwest (Irving, TX)Athletix Sports Injury Center (supporting NFL and MLB athletes)MotoproHQ and Forged Authority (motor culture and racing brands)HeartSupport (a mental health nonprofit featured at major music festivals)Shake Shack, Uber, and the Natural History Museum of Los AngelesThese brands rely on custom logo canopy tents not only for weather protection but also for high-impact engagement at high-traffic events.Products Designed for Outdoor Performance and Visual ImpactAs part of its new campaign, Splash Tents is spotlighting its most popular branded outdoor tent canopies and accessories: 10x10 Custom Canopy Tents with Logos – The most requested tent for vendor booths, athlete recovery stations, and small brand activations.10x15 and 10x20 Logo Canopies – Ideal for athletic sports teams, sponsors, festivals, and construction firms that need more space and brand exposure.Custom Table Covers – Available in 4ft, 6ft, 8ft, stretch, fitted, and spandex styles to elevate any table setup.Feather Flags and Event Banners – For adding vertical motion and visibility across large venues.Step-and-Repeat Backdrops – Designed for press, VIP photos, and merchandise activations.All branding is applied using vibrant dye-sublimation printing, ensuring long-lasting, full-color graphics that resist fading—even in tough outdoor conditions.A Coast-to-Coast Presence with Local ResultsSplash Tents serves clients in every corner of the U.S.:Texas: FOX Sports, Toyota Stadium, and construction firms use custom canopy tents at expos, media events, and job sites.Georgia: NFL-affiliated recovery centers and youth athletic programs across Marietta and metro Atlanta rely on branded sideline tents.California: Splash Tents supports Uber, Shake Shack, and the Natural History Museum of LA with branded outdoor tent canopies for education and outreach.Florida, Michigan, Washington, and New York: The company provides custom pop-up tents and table covers for universities, municipalities, and food brands throughout each region.With fast lead times, bulk ordering options, and nationwide shipping, Splash Tents empowers both startups and Fortune 500s to show up prepared and professional at every event.Meeting the Moment: Why Custom Outdoor Branding Matters in 2025As event attendance skyrockets post-pandemic, brands are competing harder than ever for attention in person. Splash Tents’ campaign responds to the growing demand for visual consistency, high-end presentation, and practical weather coverage.Branded outdoor tent canopies for events offer several advantages:Instant brand recognition in crowded spacesDurable protection from sun, wind, and rainPolished presentation for team staff, products, or public interactionFast setup and breakdown for multi-site useCost-effective reuse at events throughout the year“These aren’t off-the-shelf tents,” added the company spokesperson. “They’re strategic assets for anyone hosting, sponsoring, or attending outdoor events in 2025 and beyond.”Real Results from the FieldSplash Tents’ clients consistently report better foot traffic, more engagement, and stronger visual appeal after switching to branded outdoor tent canopies and related gear.“Our branded 10x10 tent from Splash Tents made our booth the most photographed one at the festival,” said a brand manager from a California nonprofit.“We’ve used cheap tents before. This was our first time investing in a professionally printed canopy with flags and table covers—and the difference was night and day,” said a sports marketing director in Texas.About Splash Tents, Inc.Founded in 2009, Splash Tents, Inc. is a national supplier of custom canopy tents, branded table covers, step-and-repeat displays, and promotional flags. The company has built its reputation on quality, speed, and design excellence—serving thousands of clients across the sports, construction, nonprofit, food and beverage, education, and entertainment industries.Whether outfitting a sideline, a trade show booth, or a 10-city festival tour, Splash Tents delivers branded outdoor tent canopies that command attention and perform under pressure.Media Contact:Splash Tents, Inc.Website: https://www.splashtents.com Email: sales@splashtents.comPhone: (214) 432-4025Instagram: @splashtentsFacebook: facebook.com/splashtents

