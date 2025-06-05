Stream Advisory issued for the Walnut River from Highway 54 south of El Dorado to Turkey Creek

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the Walnut River from where it passes under Highway 54 south of El Dorado to the confluence with Turkey Creek.

The stream advisory is a result of a damaged pipe discharging untreated wastewater that is reaching the river. The city is currently working to stop the flow of wastewater and repair the pipe.

The advisory has been issued because potentially elevated levels of E. Coli and other contaminants may be present in Walnut River until the flow can be stopped. KDHE advises residents to avoid entering the river at this time.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact with the river has been deemed safe.

