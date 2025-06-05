Administrator Loeffler Applauds House Passage of “Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act”

H.R.2931 supports SBA decision to relocate field offices out of sanctuary jurisdictions

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ bipartisan passage of H.R. 2931, the Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025, which will support the agency’s decision to relocate SBA field offices out of sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to comply with federal immigration law.

“By harboring criminal illegal aliens, sanctuary cities jeopardize both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of our small businesses — which is exactly why the SBA is moving our field offices out of these lawless jurisdictions and into safer, more accessible communities that comply with federal law,” said Administrator Loeffler. “This Administration is committed to ending the illegal invasion of our nation – and I am grateful for the bipartisan group of House lawmakers who voted in support of that agenda by passing the Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025.”

In March, the SBA announced it would relocate six of its regional offices out of sanctuary cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle. This decision was undertaken not only in support of President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14218 ending the taxpayer subsidization of open borders, but also as part of SBA’s commitment to relocating field offices to safer, less costly, and more accessible communities.

Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA has taken numerous steps to put American citizens first. Earlier this year, the agency announced it would require SBA loan applications to include a citizenship verification provision to ensure only legal, eligible applicants have access to taxpayer-funded SBA loan programs.

