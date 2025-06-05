Chairman Comer Subpoenas Dr. O’Connor Over Cover-Up Of Biden’s Mental Decline

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued a subpoena to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, President Joe Biden’s physician, to appear for a deposition on June 27, 2025, as part of the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

Chairman Comer recently requested Dr. O’Connor appear voluntarily for a transcribed interview, but he refused. Last Congress, Chairman Comer also requested Dr. O’Connor appear for a transcribed interview to discuss his medical assessments and involvement in the Biden family’s influence peddling racket, but the Biden White House blocked his testimony.

“On May 22, 2025, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform requested that you—because of your role as former Physician to the President for President Joe Biden— appear for a transcribed interview on June 25, 2025, broadly regarding ‘the circumstances surrounding your assessment in February 2024 that former President Biden was ‘a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.’’ Among other subjects, the Committee expressed its interest in whether your financial relationship with the Biden family affected your assessment of former President Biden’s physical and mental fitness to fulfill his duties as President. Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people. You refused the Committee’s request. However, to advance the Committee’s oversight and legislative responsibilities and interests, your testimony is critical. Accordingly, please see the attached subpoena for testimony at a deposition on June 27, 2025,” wrote Chairman Comer to Dr. O’Connor.

Read the subpoena cover letter to Dr. O'Connor here.

