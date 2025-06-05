Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Increase in May 2025 of 2.6% Compared to 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for May 2025, compared with May 2024.

For May 2025, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.9%, compared to May 2024. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 3.4%, 1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.3% respectively, compared to May 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 1.6%, compared to May 2024.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport May-24 May-25 % Change Jan - May 24 Jan - May 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,012.5 1,023.2 1.1 % 4,657.2 5,111.8 9.8 % Tijuana* 719.6 730.5 1.5 % 3,397.1 3,536.6 4.1 % Los Cabos 236.0 245.0 3.8 % 1,089.8 1,168.5 7.2 % Puerto Vallarta 250.2 278.2 11.2 % 1,057.8 1,210.2 14.4 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 177.0 194.1 9.7 % 823.9 903.7 9.7 % Hermosillo 183.7 184.5 0.4 % 820.2 877.6 7.0 % Kingston 0.2 0.0 (84.8 %) 1.1 0.1 (87.4 %) Morelia 51.2 59.4 15.9 % 247.6 305.6 23.5 % La Paz 96.4 107.0 11.0 % 462.2 499.4 8.1 % Mexicali 73.0 103.6 41.9 % 433.5 501.8 15.7 % Aguascalientes 58.5 60.7 3.7 % 259.1 265.8 2.6 % Los Mochis 48.4 58.1 19.8 % 225.3 289.6 28.6 % Manzanillo 10.4 10.3 (1.2 %) 56.4 55.8 (1.1 %) Total 2,917.0 3,054.5 4.7 % 13,531.1 14,726.5 8.8 %





International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport May-24 May-25 % Change Jan - May 24 Jan - May 25 % Change Guadalajara 464.0 457.5 (1.4 %) 2,375.7 2,417.4 1.8 % Tijuana* 312.0 336.6 7.9 % 1,572.2 1,702.5 8.3 % Puerto Vallarta 369.6 367.3 (0.6 %) 2,203.0 2,193.2 (0.4 %) Los Cabos 259.6 236.1 (9.1 %) 2,189.6 2,084.3 (4.8 %) Montego Bay 401.7 395.4 (1.6 %) 2,295.0 2,164.8 (5.7 %) Guanajuato 77.8 80.3 3.2 % 398.0 427.7 7.5 % Hermosillo 6.8 6.7 (2.3 %) 36.9 33.7 (8.7 %) Kingston 139.7 146.3 4.8 % 666.2 729.3 9.5 % Morelia 52.7 49.7 (5.8 %) 259.9 279.9 7.7 % La Paz 1.1 3.1 188.6 % 5.2 14.8 184.1 % Mexicali 0.7 0.5 (29.2 %) 3.0 2.9 (2.7 %) Aguascalientes 27.3 28.7 5.0 % 123.7 129.8 5.0 % Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 (9.7 %) 3.4 3.2 (5.5 %) Manzanillo 4.7 5.1 7.4 % 52.1 58.7 12.7 % Total 2,118.6 2,113.9 (0.2 %) 12,183.9 12,242.2 0.5 %





Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport May-24 May-25 % Change Jan - May 24 Jan - May 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,476.5 1,480.7 0.3 % 7,032.8 7,529.2 7.1 % Tijuana* 1,031.6 1,067.1 3.4 % 4,969.3 5,239.2 5.4 % Puerto Vallarta 605.6 612.3 1.1 % 3,292.9 3,361.7 2.1 % Los Cabos 509.8 514.3 0.9 % 3,247.4 3,294.5 1.4 % Montego Bay 401.7 395.4 (1.6 %) 2,295.0 2,164.8 (5.7 %) Guanajuato 254.8 274.4 7.7 % 1,222.0 1,331.4 9.0 % Hermosillo 190.5 191.2 0.3 % 857.1 911.3 6.3 % Kingston 139.9 146.4 4.6 % 667.3 729.5 9.3 % Morelia 103.9 109.0 4.9 % 507.5 585.5 15.4 % La Paz 97.5 110.1 13.0 % 467.4 514.2 10.0 % Mexicali 73.7 104.1 41.2 % 436.4 504.6 15.6 % Aguascalientes 85.8 89.3 4.1 % 382.8 395.6 3.3 % Los Mochis 49.2 58.7 19.4 % 228.7 292.8 28.0 % Manzanillo 15.1 15.4 1.4 % 108.5 114.5 5.5 % Total 5,035.7 5,168.3 2.6 % 25,715.0 26,968.7 4.9 %





CBX users (in thousands): Airport May-24 May-25 % Change Jan - May 24 Jan - May 25 % Change Tijuana 306.9 329.8 7.5 % 1,551.8 1,673.0 7.8 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The seats available during May 2025 increased by 4.8%, compared to May 2024. The load factors for the month went from 82.8% in May 2024 to 81.1% in May 2025.





New routes:

Hermosillo – Tijuana: Viva

Tijuana – Hermosillo: Viva

La Paz – Santa Lucía: Viva

La Paz – Tijuana: Viva

Tijuana – La Paz: Viva

Tijuana – Veracruz: Viva

Tijuana – Querétaro: Viva

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

