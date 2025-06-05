NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen, China, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Ramps Up Production to Support Nvidia’s B40 Project, Expecting Significant YoY Revenue Growth” issued on June 5, 2025 at 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time, over GlobeNewswire.

