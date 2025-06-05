Submit Release
ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

“I am humbled by the way that our team, in partnership with our customers, performed this quarter,” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO. “The quality and breadth of execution underscore our opportunity to transform the lives of every hardworking contractor in the trades.”

“The ROI we deliver to our customers continues to be our greatest advantage,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President, “We're building a series of stacking S-curves to put ourselves in a position to deliver transformative customer outcomes, and each of our four primary areas of focus this year are off to a strong start.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights:

    Fiscal First Quarter 2026     Fiscal First Quarter 2025  
    (in millions, except percentages and GTV)  
Gross transaction volume ("GTV") (in billions)   $ 17.7     $ 14.5  
YOY GTV growth     22 %     23 %
             
Total revenue   $ 215.7     $ 170.3  
YOY revenue growth     27 %     25 %
Platform revenue   $ 208.0     $ 163.2  
YOY platform revenue growth     27 %     27 %
             
GAAP loss from operations   $ (49.5 )   $ (53.4 )
Non-GAAP income from operations (1)   $ 16.2     $ 3.3  
Non-GAAP operating margin (1)     7.5 %     1.9 %
             
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (14.6 )   $ (19.2 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow (1)   $ (22.3 )   $ (24.6 )
             
Net dollar retention   > 110%     > 110%  

_________________________
(1)This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.


Fiscal Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook:
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and for the full fiscal year 2026, the Company currently expects:

    Fiscal Second Quarter 2026   Full Fiscal Year 2026
    (in millions)
Total revenue   $228 - $230   $910 - $920
Non-GAAP income from operations(2)   $17 - $18   $54 - $59

_________________________
(2) ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP loss from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 or for the full fiscal year 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.


Conference Call Information:
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found here. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan’s investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com.

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.servicetitan.com for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan’s financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending July 31, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. ServiceTitan’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 as filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal first 2026 quarter ended April 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Press Contact
Max Wertheimer
ServiceTitan, Inc.
press@servicetitan.com

Investor Contact
Jason Rechel
ServiceTitan, Inc.
investors@servicetitan.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
Revenue:            
Platform   $ 207,982     $ 163,225  
Professional services and other     7,710       7,103  
Total revenue     215,692       170,328  
Cost of revenue:            
Platform     50,037       47,757  
Professional services and other     17,259       16,591  
Total cost of revenue     67,296       64,348  
Gross profit     148,396       105,980  
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing     69,223       57,601  
Research and development     69,140       58,613  
General and administrative     59,569       43,194  
Total operating expenses     197,932       159,408  
Loss from operations     (49,536 )     (53,428 )
Other income (expense), net            
Interest expense     (2,035 )     (4,128 )
Interest income     4,940       1,696  
Other income, net     501       227  
Total other income (expense), net     3,406       (2,205 )
Loss before income taxes     (46,130 )     (55,633 )
Provision for income taxes     234       406  
Net loss     (46,364 )     (56,039 )
Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders           (12,987 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (46,364 )   $ (69,026 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.51 )   $ (2.02 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted     90,334,442       34,175,068  
             
             
Disaggregated Revenue            
    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
Subscription   $ 162,717     $ 126,034  
Usage     45,265       37,191  
Platform revenue     207,982       163,225  
Professional services and other     7,710       7,103  
Total revenue   $ 215,692     $ 170,328  


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
    As of  
    April 30,     January 31,  
    2025     2025  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 420,265     $ 441,802  
Restricted cash     210       711  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,095 and $4,698 as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively     46,016       44,469  
Deferred contract costs, current     12,495       11,554  
Contract assets     47,267       45,926  
Prepaid expenses     23,548       24,791  
Other current assets     3,172       3,513  
Total current assets     552,973       572,766  
Restricted cash, noncurrent     417       333  
Deferred contract costs, noncurrent     12,069       10,608  
Property and equipment, net     48,203       56,667  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     20,266       24,025  
Internal-use software, net     36,590       35,775  
Intangible assets, net     203,570       214,952  
Goodwill     845,836       845,836  
Other assets     7,472       7,686  
Total assets   $ 1,727,396     $ 1,768,648  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   $ 44,040     $ 40,182  
Accrued personnel related expenses     37,970       80,160  
Deferred revenue, current     16,374       16,803  
Operating lease liabilities, current     12,387       12,996  
Short-term debt     1,073       1,073  
Other current liabilities     2,990       1,902  
Total current liabilities     114,834       153,116  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     44,297       47,327  
Long-term debt, net     103,866       104,014  
Other noncurrent liabilities     10,470       9,607  
Total liabilities     273,467       314,064  
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025     -       -  
Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 77,236,670 shares and 76,644,240 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively     78       77  
Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 13,404,097 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025     13       13  
Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025     -       -  
Additional paid-in capital     2,605,932       2,560,224  
Accumulated deficit     (1,152,094 )     (1,105,730 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,453,929       1,454,584  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,727,396     $ 1,768,648  


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities            
Net loss   $ (46,364 )   $ (56,039 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities		            
Depreciation and amortization expense     19,955       19,731  
Amortization of deferred contract costs     3,336       2,587  
Noncash operating lease expense     1,352       1,772  
Stock-based compensation expense     43,749       19,939  
Loss on impairment and disposal of assets     8,060       20,131  
Change in valuation of contingent consideration           (30 )
Deferred income taxes     646       738  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     120       58  
Provision for credit losses     3,723       723  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition:            
Accounts receivable     (5,270 )     (4,561 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,671       1,924  
Deferred contract costs     (5,739 )     (2,147 )
Contract assets     (1,341 )     (1,071 )
Other assets     508       280  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses     4,001       4,336  
Accrued personnel related expenses     (40,632 )     (27,213 )
Operating lease liabilities     (3,153 )     (1,045 )
Other liabilities     1,237       895  
Deferred revenue     (429 )     (232 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (14,570 )     (19,224 )
Cash flows used in investing activities            
Capitalized internal-use software     (6,472 )     (4,785 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,292 )     (628 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired           (1,184 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (7,764 )     (6,597 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities            
Payment of contingent consideration           (165 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,181       1,440  
Payment of debt arrangements     (268 )     (450 )
Payment of deferred initial public offering costs     (533 )     (627 )
Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units           (5,306 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     380       (5,108 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (21,954 )     (30,929 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash            
Beginning of period     442,846       148,863  
End of period   $ 420,892     $ 117,934  


Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU’s granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.
  • Restructuring charges. To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.
  • Loss on operating lease assets. We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.
  • Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.

Non-GAAP EPS
We define non-GAAP basic EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding giving effect to the weighted average of all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and acquisition indemnity shares withheld. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury method.

Free Cash Flow
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.

ServiceTitan, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

    Platform     Professional
Services and Other 		    Total  
    Three Months Ended
April 30,		     Three Months Ended
April 30,		     Three Months Ended
April 30,		  
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP gross profit   $ 157,945     $ 115,468     $ (9,549 )   $ (9,488 )   $ 148,396     $ 105,980  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     1,398       1,142       1,384       869       2,782       2,011  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     5,533       5,303       334       784       5,867       6,087  
Restructuring charges           386             129             515  
Loss on operating lease assets     960       2,828       751       1,318       1,711       4,146  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 165,836     $ 125,127     $ (7,080 )   $ (6,388 )   $ 158,756     $ 118,739  


    Platform     Professional
Services and Other 		    Total  
    Three Months Ended
April 30,		     Three Months Ended
April 30,		     Three Months Ended
April 30,		  
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
GAAP gross margin     75.9 %     70.7 %     (123.9 )%     (133.6 )%     68.8 %     62.2 %
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     0.7 %     0.7 %     18.0 %     12.2 %     1.3 %     1.2 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     2.7 %     3.2 %     4.3 %     11.0 %     2.7 %     3.6 %
Restructuring charges     0.0 %     0.2 %     0.0 %     1.8 %     0.0 %     0.3 %
Loss on operating lease assets     0.5 %     1.7 %     9.7 %     18.6 %     0.8 %     2.4 %
Non-GAAP gross margin*     79.7 %     76.7 %     (91.8 )%     (89.9 )%     73.6 %     69.7 %

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP sales and marketing expense   $ 69,223     $ 57,601  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     (5,568 )     (3,575 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (5,515 )     (5,450 )
Restructuring charges           (292 )
Loss on operating lease assets     (1,765 )     (3,649 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense   $ 56,375     $ 44,635  


Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP research and development expense   $ 69,140     $ 58,613  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     (12,263 )     (7,758 )
Restructuring charges           (991 )
Loss on operating lease assets     (1,679 )     (3,478 )
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 55,198     $ 46,386  


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 59,569     $ 43,194  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     (12,647 )     (7,228 )
Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs     (13,071 )      
Acquisition-related items           (2,054 )
Restructuring charges           (698 )
Loss on operating lease assets     (2,877 )     (8,808 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 30,974     $ 24,406  


Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP loss from operations   $ (49,536 )   $ (53,428 )
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     33,260       20,572  
Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs     13,071        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     11,382       11,537  
Restructuring charges           2,496  
Acquisition-related items           2,054  
Loss on operating lease assets     8,032       20,081  
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 16,209     $ 3,312  


    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
GAAP operating margin     (23.0 )%     (31.4 )%
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     15.4 %     12.1 %
Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs     6.1 %     0.0 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     5.3 %     6.8 %
Restructuring charges     0.0 %     1.5 %
Acquisition-related items     0.0 %     1.2 %
Loss on operating lease assets     3.7 %     11.8 %
Non-GAAP operating margin*     7.5 %     1.9 %

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.


Non-GAAP Net Income

    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP net loss   $ (46,364 )   $ (56,039 )
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes     33,260       20,572  
Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs     13,071        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     11,382       11,537  
Restructuring charges           2,496  
Acquisition-related items           2,054  
Loss on operating lease assets     8,032       20,081  
Income tax effects related to the above adjustments(3)     (1,484 )     (489 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 17,897     $ 212  
             

(3) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.


Non-GAAP EPS

    Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 (4)  
    (in thousands, expect share and per share amounts)  
Numerator      
Non-GAAP net income   $ 17,897  
       
Denominator      
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic     90,334,442  
Effect of dilutive securities: Stock-based awards     7,893,378  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted     98,227,820  
       
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.51 )
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic   $ 0.20  
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted   $ 0.18  
         

(4) ServiceTitan has not provided prior year non-GAAP EPS for the comparative three month period ended April 30, 2024 because it does not believe such disclosure would provide meaningful supplemental information regarding an EPS trend due to the redeemable convertible preferred stock that was outstanding prior to our IPO.


Free Cash Flow

    Three Months Ended April 30,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (14,570 )   $ (19,224 )
Capitalized internal-use software     (6,472 )     (4,785 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,292 )     (628 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow   $ (22,334 )   $ (24,637 )

