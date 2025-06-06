Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft & Law Practice AI, Joins Forbes Business Council

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamid Kohan, President & CEO of Legal Soft and Law Practice AI, and Founder of Magic Law Group, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an exclusive, invitation-only community for accomplished business leaders and entrepreneurs.Kohan was selected by a Forbes Councils review committee based on his demonstrated expertise in legal tech innovation and a proven track record of driving law firm growth through virtual staffing and AI-powered automation. Membership is extended only to individuals who exhibit exceptional leadership, measurable business impact, and significant industry influence.As a Forbes Business Council member, Kohan will gain access to exclusive business content, high-level networking opportunities, and the opportunity to publish on Forbes.com, contributing expert insights and participating in industry-focused panels.“I’m honored to join the Forbes Business Council and excited for the opportunity to share business development strategies and scalable solutions that are revolutionizing law practice operations, especially as we expand into full AI implementation tailored specifically for the legal industry to optimize case outcomes. Our success in transforming law firm operations through virtual staffing and Law Practice AI is just the beginning.”Under Kohan’s leadership, Legal Soft has helped more than 1,100 law firms scale efficiently by leveraging customized virtual staffing, workflow automation, and AI integration. His companies continue to pioneer operational efficiencies across the legal sector, redefining how law firms grow and succeed.About Forbes CouncilsForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Through Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders connect with the people and resources they need to thrive.

