Safety Starts with People: Modigent’s Culture, Training, and Leadership Deliver Best-in-Class Results

Recordable incident rate well below industry average, new ergonomics training, & national safety committee reinforce Modigent’s culture of daily accountability

Our philosophy is simple: safety is not a priority—it’s an absolute. It’s built into every layer of the organization, from field personnel to inside support to the executive leadership team.” — Tim Clemente, Modigent Director of Enterprise Safety

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, is advancing its workplace safety culture, earning it best-in-class status. By achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) well below the average for plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors, Modigent is setting a new standard in employee protection, leadership accountability, and human-centered risk prevention.“Best-in-class safety doesn’t happen by chance,” said Tim Clemente, Director of Enterprise Safety. “It’s the outcome of daily choices, visible leadership, and systems that make safe decisions second nature. Our philosophy is simple: safety is not a priority—it’s an absolute. It’s built into every layer of the organization, from field personnel to inside support to the executive leadership team.”Modigent’s 2025 safety program introduces several initiatives aimed at preventing incidents and injuries and strengthening cultural adoption:● Field Ergonomics Training: Employees are trained on proper body positioning to reduce soft tissue injuries and to make the most efficient use of their capabilities on a job.● National Safety Committee: A newly launched, field-led Committee that meets quarterly to share best practices, identify field-level concerns, and advise on potential safety improvements across the company. Safety Advocates at each of Modigent’s operating companies enforce and support this Committee.● PPE: A new single-source personal protective equipment (PPE) program will standardize PPE types and quality across the Enterprise, improving jobsite protection, reducing waste, and giving field teams a voice. This initiative also cuts down on procurement delays and inconsistencies—two common contributors to jobsite safety gaps, according to OSHA data. Per OSHA, inadequate or improper PPE is a contributing factor in nearly 30% of construction-related injuries.● Leadership Observations: Leaders, including superintendents, project managers, regional presidents, and service supervisors, must conduct regular field observations to verify that work is being performed correctly and safely.When issues arise, Modigent does not point fingers. Instead, the company looks at human error through the lens of “The Moment of Truth”—the critical decision point where behaviors, distractions, or shortcuts can determine whether a task is completed safely.This field accountability, paired with leadership presence and open communication, is contributing to measurable gains. Modigent’s TRIR is well below the industry average, and its Experience Modification Factor (EMOD) is also lower than the industry average, both of which strengthen operational and insurance performance across the Enterprise.“There is no silver bullet for improving workplace safety—we are building a culture where every team member is responsible for safety and owns the outcome,” said Ashley Welvaert, Chief Legal Officer at Modigent. “That’s how you protect people and keep moving forward.”###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

