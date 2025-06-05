LaCroix Precision Optics Expands in Batesville, Arkansas, Creating 107 New Jobs

BATESVILLE, Ark., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaCroix Precision Optics announced that it will be expanding its manufacturing operations in Batesville, Arkansas, creating 107 new jobs over five years. The company will be investing $13.8 million as part of the expansion.

“LaCroix Precision Optics is excited to expand our operations in Batesville, Arkansas to support a multi-year military contract that will help restore a critical supply chain to the United States,” said Kirk Warden, President of LaCroix Precision Optics. “This expansion will allow us to enhance our capabilities with advanced equipment and additional manufacturing space. We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees, whose efforts make this growth possible. We also want to thank our state and local officials for their unwavering support in making this expansion a reality. We’re proud to create over 100 new jobs for the Batesville community.”

LaCroix Precision Optics is expanding to meet increased customer demand for its products and to support a 10-year military contract. The expansion will add new equipment and add 18,750-square-feet of manufacturing space.

“Family-run companies like LaCroix Precision Optics are the backbone of our state’s economy, and we have been proud that they’ve called Arkansas home for almost sixty years,” said Governor Sanders. “Their expansion further proves why cutting taxes, investing in our workforce, and reforming education helps drive economic growth, making Arkansas a great place to live and raise a family.”

LaCroix Precision Optics is a leading manufacturer of high precision optics and produces a range of custom optics, including spherical lenses, achromats, aspheres, windows and wedges, and prisms and beam splitters. Founded in 1947, LaCroix Precision Optics was originally based in Chicago, Ill, before establishing a branch location in Batesville, Arkansas in 1966. The company fully relocated to Batesville in 1976.

“In Arkansas, businesses have the resources and support to grow – like LaCroix Precision Optics which is growing now in Batesville with a significant investment,” said Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. “Companies like LaCroix are investing in Arkansas because of our pro-business climate with low costs and an experienced workforce. Congratulations to LaCroix Precision Optics and the City of Batesville on this expansion.”

“LaCroix Precision Optics is expanding in Batesville, Arkansas – continuing a trend of growth in the Natural State for over several decades,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Long-term economic success doesn’t happen by accident – it’s the result of great companies, vibrant communities, and a strong workforce. With LaCroix Precision Optics and Batesville, you have all three. Congratulations to the company and the City of Batesville on this significant expansion that will create over 100 new jobs in the region.”

This is the company’s fifth expansion since its founding. Most recently, LaCroix Precision Optics added new optical assembly capabilities in 2024 to provide a vertically integrated business model to better support customers.

"LaCroix Precision Optics has been a valued part of our community for decades, and this expansion is a huge win for Batesville,” said Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh. “Their investment means more jobs, opportunities, and growth for our city. This speaks volumes about the strength of our workforce and the bright future ahead. We’re proud to have them here and can’t wait to see their continued success."

Construction on the expansion has already begun with operations planned to start in December 2025.

"LaCroix Precision Optics' continued investment in Batesville is a testament to the strength of our local workforce and the supportive business environment we’ve cultivated here. This expansion not only brings high-quality job opportunities to our community but also reinforces Batesville’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing,” said Crystal Johnson, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO. “We are proud to support LaCroix Precision Optics as they grow and continue to make a global impact from Independence County, Arkansas."

Applications are currently open for a range of positions. Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit lacroixoptics.com/careers to apply.

About LaCroix Precision Optics

For over 75 years, LaCroix Precision Optics has positioned itself as one of the premier domestic volume and prototype manufacturers of custom precision optics. Capabilities include spherical, aspherical, plano and custom-coated optics. At the facility in Batesville, Arkansas, both traditional and advanced CNC processing methods are used to achieve the highest level of precision and quality demanded by customers. LaCroix Precision Optics is certified to ISO 9001:2015, and is ITAR certified and compliant.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

Contact:

Tyler Hale

Arkansas Department of Commerce

Tyler.hale@arkansasedc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0962f52c-9df9-4c96-a574-e3cc5c9e3407

LaCroix Precision Optics announcement LaCroix Precision Optics executives, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and local leaders gathered to announce the company's latest expansion in Batesville, Arkansas.

