Governor Hochul on “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell”

Last night, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on MSNBC's “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

AUDIO: The Governor's interview is available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: Joining us now is Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul of New York. Governor, thank you very much for joining us.

Governor Hochul: Great to see you again, Lawrence.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: I want to begin with this point about Congressman Michael Lawler. This used to be completely bipartisan in Congress. If you had a government office in your district, near your district — like Social Security — helpful to your community. The President, the administration of your party would never close that ever. Because you as a Republican or a Democrat with a Democratic president, if they were even thinking of it, if it was ever on a list, you'd get in there, you'd fight for it, you'd keep it open. That didn't happen here.

Governor Hochul: That shows how insignificant the members of Congress are. All the power has been ceded to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. It's all in Donald Trump's hands, and they're sitting there on their hands silent, afraid to say a word, because he might help somebody in a primary against them. They've been paralyzed in action. And as a result, if one single person — Mike Lawler, Elise Stefanik, anybody else who thinks they're running for higher office — any one of them had voted against this bill, it would've been dead.

They did not look out for the rural hospitals in their districts that will close, the thousands of people thrown out of jobs in an area where it's hard to get work in our red parts of our state, the most rural areas. I know them so well — my old district.

Mike Lawler letting that Social Security office close — it serves seven counties. Now people have to travel over an hour and a half. Some have to go to Connecticut to get services. And if you're walking into an office for social services — Social Security services — you're usually an elderly person, can't get around, you haven't figured out how to use your computer, and you're showing up in person and now you have to travel over an hour. Thank you, Mike Lawler. Thank you, Republican members of Congress. Because you clearly don't give a damn about the people who put you in office.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: In Upstate New York — the areas we're talking about now — the frequent hospitals are one of the very big employers. What do Medicaid cuts of this scale mean to those hospitals?

Governor Hochul: Hospitals will lose $3 billion in the State of New York per year. We can't help solve that problem. This is federal dollars that we need to have here. It is a major employer. Like I said, when I represented seven very rural counties in the reddest part of our state and Congress, I'd always wanted to see who the employers are when I went to visit. The hospital was always the largest, then sometimes it was the prisons, then it was county government. It took a long time to get a private employer because these were people who got their jobs, they worked hard, they struggle. It's hard to recruit doctors, so they're always living on the margin. So this basically says it's not just going to close for Medicaid recipients, it's going to close for everybody.

When your kid gets sick and needs emergency care, your parents are having a heart attack, mom or dad are sick, you're not going to have a hospital to get them to it. That's how serious this is.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: The Medicaid is the single biggest payer for nursing homes, not just in New York State, but throughout the country, pays about 40 percent of the revenue to nursing homes. What does it mean for nursing homes?

Governor Hochul: One hundred thousand people in the State of New York who are in nursing homes will lose their Medicaid coverage. Now, what are the options? If you're in a nursing home, you're usually in a difficult situation, right? Are you going back to your family's couch, your grandchildren, going to live in their spare bedroom? It does not have a path forward.

That's why the insanity of this bill has to be stopped in the Senate. I never thought I'd be relying on the Republican Senate to bail out our country. But that just shows how desperate we've become, that we're counting on them to do the right thing.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: And if there's any changes in it — I mean, you used to work in the Congress, you know how it goes. If there's any changes in it in the Senate, it goes back to the House. Mike Lawler gets another vote on this in the House. The pressure would be on the New York House Republicans, once again, if it goes back to the House.

Governor Hochul: Well, even if he sees the light and all the constituents that are really unhappy with him right now, force him to change his vote, you'll never walk away from that first one. You'll never be able to walk away from that.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: This is all happening at the same time where Donald Trump is imposing tariffs that the Trade Court has said are all completely illegal. You're a border state with Canada. You do an awful lot of trade across that border every single day that's important for all of New York. What are the Trump tariffs doing to your state?

Governor Hochul: The Trump tax is devastating for the State of New York. We have 450 miles of shared border. We're basically neighbors. We don't even think of them as a foreign country at all. And so we have a $50 billion trade balance, and what that means is it's farmers who can't export into Canada, New York, because they won't accept our goods and nothing is coming our way because they can't afford it.

One farmer told me that it's going to cost him $10,000 more a month. These people live on the margins. They have a bad crop. The chickens have to be killed because of bird flu. I mean, they're always struggling and the cost of everything from aluminum to steel to the shavings that they get to put in the stalls because we get them from the trees in Canada — we have such a synergy with them.

But it's not just the crops and the business going back and forth and the trade of commodities, it's also the tourism. Tourists are not coming over. They used to fill the stadium in Buffalo because Buffalo Bisons, they're an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. They usually see a third of the people going to Buffalo Bills games and hockey games and our small tourism towns up in the North country, Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, and Plattsburgh, Lake George.

They're all suffering now because the Canadians are saying not just this threat of tariffs, but the fact that you're talking about taking over our country. It is so insulting to our Canadian friends. I understand it, but flights from Canada are down dramatically at JFK. They're not coming to New York City, they're not spending money, they're not going to the shows, and the rest of the state is feeling the ripple effect. It is devastating.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: The Republican budget bill, they're working on it now. You've already got a budget. You did your job on a budget much earlier than Washington as usual, I would say. You had to do the best you could with that budget, with the information you had at the time. Might this be a situation where you have to come back — if this Republican budget becomes law — come back and revisit the New York State Budget?

Governor Hochul: We may have to do that, but what I want to talk about for one minute is my budget in contrast to what's happening in Washington. When we talk about these tariffs, we're talking about over $3,000 to $6,000 more in additional costs. Everything's going to cost more, especially commodities from China.

I'm focusing on affordability because I know New Yorkers are struggling. My own family used to live in a trailer park — clipped coupons, we bought our clothes at used clothing stores. So when I see parents, moms and dads today trying to make ends meet, I said, “The best thing I can do for them is to help lift them out of poverty or lift them out of their circumstances, put money back in their pockets.”

I have $5,000 going back in the pockets of New York families with Child Tax Credit, Middle Class Tax Cut, and an inflation rebate, covering the cost of school lunches and breakfast for every family, and parents are so grateful. But I'm going to put that in this pocket, and the Trump tariffs are taking it out because everything's going to cost more. So families feel like they just can't get ahead.

So we'll come back if we have to deal with this. I expect we'll come back in the fall, but we received $93 billion from the federal government. I can't make that up. No state is going to make that up. So that's the harsh situation that we'll be seeing when cuts to everything.

The largest cut to nutrition program that's happening, Title One under education law means that schools in New York State that take care of our highest need kids will be cut. There's no part of our state that will be untouched if that devastating bill becomes law. We must stop that.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: Governor Kathy Hochul, thank you very much for finding the time to come by and see us. Really appreciate it.

Governor Hochul: Great to see you again.

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC: Thank you.