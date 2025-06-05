Cannabis Research Reveals Optimal Water Activity Levels for Enhanced Pre-Roll Quality and Profitability

First-Of-Its-Kind, Peer-Reviewed Study Combines Laboratory Analysis With Consumer Testing To Optimize Cannabis Smoking Experience

RENTON, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Cones USA , in partnership with DaySavers , the Cannabis Research Coalition , and The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) , shares key findings from Phase I Science of Smokability study, a multi-year research project that is transforming understanding of cannabis cultivation, processing, and consumption.

The revolutionary study , led by Dr. Allison Justice, Dr. Miyabe Shields, Dr. Riley Kirk, and Dr. Markus Roggen, represents the first peer-reviewed scientific assessment to examine how various cultivation and production techniques affect cannabis products from the consumer perspective, combining laboratory smoking machine analysis with comprehensive consumer surveys.

Key Findings Reveal 0.65 aW as Optimal Water Activity Level

Phase I research focused on water activity and moisture content effects on cannabis pre-rolls, with results demonstrating that products maintained at 0.65 aW (water activity) consistently delivered superior performance across multiple metrics:

Cannabinoid Delivery: Pre-rolls at 0.65 aW produced the highest cannabinoid concentration in smoke, with 0.85 aW samples delivering only 30% of the cannabinoid content compared to optimal levels

Pre-rolls at 0.65 aW produced the highest cannabinoid concentration in smoke, with 0.85 aW samples delivering only 30% of the cannabinoid content compared to optimal levels Terpene Content: The 0.65 aW samples yielded the highest terpene content, delivering more pronounced flavor profiles

The 0.65 aW samples yielded the highest terpene content, delivering more pronounced flavor profiles Consumer Experience: Survey participants reported that 0.65 aW pre-rolls provided a less irritating smoking experience, while 0.45 aW samples produced harsher, more irritating experiences



Significant Financial Implications for Cannabis Producers

The study reveals substantial economic benefits for producers maintaining proper water activity levels. The research indicates that the difference between 0.45 aW and 0.65 aW water activity levels corresponds to approximately 18.14 grams per pound of flower—representing potential revenue gains of $27.20 per pound at an assumed market price of $1.50 per gram.

"This represents about 4% of revenue per pound of flower," explained Harrison Bard, CEO of Custom Cones USA. "For cannabis producers, optimizing water activity levels can simultaneously improve product quality while enhancing profitability."

Innovative Research Methodology Sets New Industry Standard

Unlike previous cannabis studies, the Science of Smokability employs a unique dual-methodology approach:

Laboratory Analysis: Utilizing sophisticated smoking machines and Combustion Smoke Analyzer SCS technology to measure precise cannabinoid and terpene concentrations in smoke

Utilizing sophisticated smoking machines and Combustion Smoke Analyzer SCS technology to measure precise cannabinoid and terpene concentrations in smoke Consumer Testing: Comprehensive surveys from paid participants who received pre-rolls in specialized airtight containers to maintain specific water activity levels

The study examined high-quality hemp pre-rolls from The Hemp Mine's "FunDip" strain, stabilized at three different water activity levels using digital hygrometers, 0.45 aW, 0.65 aW, and 0.85 aW. Pre-rolls were manufactured on professional pre-roll machines to ensure consistency.

“The Cambustion machine allowed us to test the composition of the smoke instead of the raw material (flower),” said Dr. Shields. “Every time we light up, there’s a chemical reaction, and the smoking machine allows us to look at what molecules are reaching our lungs after they've been smoked.”

When combined with consumer feedback, the results provide a comprehensive view of how different production and cultivation variables impact the final consumer version of products.

Industry Impact and Implications

The research underscores the critical importance of proper curing and moisture management in cannabis production. As the study authors note: "By optimizing water activity levels, it may be possible to enhance the delivery of desirable compounds, such as cannabinoids and terpenes while minimizing the presence of potentially harmful elements."

The findings have immediate practical applications for cannabis producers using automated pre-roll filling machines, which typically benefit from lower moisture content around 9%, corresponding to approximately 0.65 aW.

“Our results emphasize that staying as close as possible to the 0.65 threshold allows a higher quality smoking experience,” said Dr. Kirk.

About the Science of Smokability Study

The Science of Smokability is a multi-year research initiative spearheaded by Custom Cones USA and DaySavers, in partnership with leading cannabis research organizations, the Cannabis Research Coalition and The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP). The study aims to provide evidence-based insights into cannabis cultivation, processing, and consumption through rigorous scientific methodology.

Phase I of the Science of Smokability focused on the effects of water activity and moisture content on the smoking process. Phase II will look at the impact of nutrients on the smokeability and chemistry of smoking.

