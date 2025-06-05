BCMI and XBE Announce Merger to Drive the Future of Technology in Heavy Materials and Construction

The technology leaders have strategically combined their heavy materials and construction software into one powerful, integrated system – from raw materials to job site and customer experience.

REDMOND, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCMI Corp. and XBE, trusted technology leaders in the heavy construction materials industry, are excited to announce their merger. The strategic move positions the combined company as the most comprehensive software provider in the market, with an unparalleled range of capabilities spanning ready mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, heavy construction and heavy logistics — all supported by cloud-native, mobile-friendly, AI-enabled technology.

Individually, each company has collaborated directly with industry thought leaders to develop widely adopted, purpose-built software. Together, the combined entity will immediately expand on existing product integrations and the companies will leverage their strengths, teams and processes to deliver more value to the industry, faster.

“We are truly creating a powerhouse of innovation,” says Craig Yeack, Founder and President of BCMI. “XBE and BCMI grew market share and revenue at stellar rates in 2024, propelled by their respective value delivery of critical industry technology. Our shared North Star is to accelerate the creation of cutting-edge business-critical tools for the entire industry, specifically harnessing AI.”

The merger is especially impactful for heavy materials producers with multiple lines of business, who will now benefit from an integrated, cloud-based platform that spans production, dispatch, logistics, jobsite delivery and customer experience. Materials producers will be able to leverage a full product suite that connects the proven solutions they already use — BCMI Ready-Mix Dispatch, Material Pro, Material Now and XBE — plus jointly developed offerings.

Yeack will serve as President of BCMI, and Sean Devine, Founder and CEO of XBE, will serve as CEO of the combined entity. Together, they will lead a team of more than 100 industry experts committed to driving meaningful innovation for producers, contractors and suppliers across North America.

“Nearly half of XBE’s customers are already in the ready-mix space,” says Devine. “Joining forces with BCMI—the market leader in ready-mixed concrete technology—allows us to better serve this strategic segment with a unified, future-ready platform.”

As part of their commitment to the industry, XBE and BCMI will maintain their focus on customer collaboration, open APIs and cloud-native, mobile-friendly technology. Enhanced offerings from the combined roadmap will be released incrementally, giving customers full control over their adoption timelines.

Together, XBE and BCMI are building the future of heavy materials and construction technology: unified, AI-powered and customer-first.

About BCMI

BCMI Corp.’s cloud-based, mobile software empowers producers of concrete, aggregates, asphalt and cement to improve business processes and strengthen customer relationships. The BCMI Platform includes concrete dispatch, CRM & quoting, invoicing, mix management, performance analytics, mobile apps for producers and contractors, eTicketing, eOrders, and ProPilot AI solutions. BCMI’s performance analytics, interactive communication tools and AI-assisted solutions keep materials producers and contractors aligned with real-time business solutions. For more on BCMI Cloud-Based Dispatch, Material Pro and Material Now apps, visit www.bcmicorp.com.

About XBE

XBE's mission is to integrate the physical and financial operations of heavy construction, bulk logistics, and bulk materials. With XBE, customers maximize profitability, reinvest in growth, and scale with confidence. XBE provides a comprehensive operations management platform that includes scheduling and resource planning, financial management, dispatch and logistics optimization, rate agreements, materials and inventory management, reporting and analytics, compliance monitoring, and collaboration tools. XBE platform products include PriceBee (pricing and quoting) and Gauge (equipment asset utilization). For more information, visit www.x-b-e.com.

Media contact

Jennifer Jensen

PR & Media Specialist, BCMI Corp.

jennifer.jensen@bcmicorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.