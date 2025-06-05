Attorney General Dan Rayfield Wins Court Order to Stop the Dismantling of AmeriCorps

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today won a court order that blocks the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

On April 29, Attorney General Rayfield, alongside a coalition of 22 other attorneys general—joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania—challenged the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90 percent of AmeriCorps’ workforce, abruptly cancel its contracts, and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition sought a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the closure of programs in plaintiff states. Today the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland granted the preliminary injunction, restoring all programs that had been terminated in plaintiff states, and ordering the reinstatement of over 750 National Civilian Community Corps members.

“This ruling is a victory for service, community and common sense,” said Rayfield. “This would have gutted programs that support seniors, students and struggling communities across Oregon and the nation. This court order sends a message: public service is not a political pawn. Oregon will defend the institutions that strengthen our communities and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition successfully argued that the Trump administration’s attacks on AmeriCorps are illegal. By closing $400 million worth of AmeriCorps programs without explanation, the Trump administration harmed States that administer those programs as well as K–12 students, vulnerable seniors, and others who depend upon their services.

A federal judge found that the Trump administration’s actions were unlawful, because Congress explicitly required that the agency provide advance notice and an opportunity to comment on an any major changes to AmeriCorps services. The Trump administration ignored this clear legal requirement, and as a consequence, the Court granted relief to the Plaintiff states.

Joining Attorney General Rayfield in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.