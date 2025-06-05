Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,680 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield Wins Court Order to Stop the Dismantling of AmeriCorps

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today won a court order that blocks the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

On April 29, Attorney General Rayfield, alongside a coalition of 22 other attorneys general—joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania—challenged the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90 percent of AmeriCorps’ workforce, abruptly cancel its contracts, and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition sought a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the closure of programs in plaintiff states. Today the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland granted the preliminary injunction, restoring all programs that had been terminated in plaintiff states, and ordering the reinstatement of over 750 National Civilian Community Corps members.

“This ruling is a victory for service, community and common sense,” said Rayfield. “This would have gutted programs that support seniors, students and struggling communities across Oregon and the nation. This court order sends a message: public service is not a political pawn. Oregon will defend the institutions that strengthen our communities and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition successfully argued that the Trump administration’s attacks on AmeriCorps are illegal. By closing $400 million worth of AmeriCorps programs without explanation, the Trump administration harmed States that administer those programs as well as K–12 students, vulnerable seniors, and others who depend upon their services.

A federal judge found that the Trump administration’s actions were unlawful, because Congress explicitly required that the agency provide advance notice and an opportunity to comment on an any major changes to AmeriCorps services. The Trump administration ignored this clear legal requirement, and as a consequence, the Court granted relief to the Plaintiff states.

Joining Attorney General Rayfield in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Dan Rayfield Wins Court Order to Stop the Dismantling of AmeriCorps

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more