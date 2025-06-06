Chicagoland Homes Face 17% Rise in Water Damage in 2025, Says ServiceMaster Report

ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons technicians deploying drying equipment after a basement flood in Chicagoland. A ServiceMaster Simons technician explains water damage findings to homeowners after drywall removal in a flooded basement. A ServiceMaster Simons technician walks a customer through the water damage restoration process using digital documentation tools.

New report reveals top risk zones, rainfall trends, and proactive steps homeowners must take.

Even well-maintained homes can fall victim to hidden water risks, especially in today’s extreme weather environment.” — Sam Simon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, a leading disaster restoration company serving the greater Chicago area, has released a new data-driven report on water damage trends affecting local homeowners in 2025. According to the report, the company saw a 17% increase in water damage claims in the first five months of 2025, with flooding, sewer backups, and burst pipes becoming more common across Cook, Lake, and DuPage counties.The report, titled “The 2025 Chicago Water Damage Report : Trends, Risks & How Homeowners Can Protect Their Property,” is based on field data, weather patterns, and infrastructure reports. It identifies vulnerable neighborhoods—including Albany Park, West Loop, Wilmette, and Naperville—and provides a proactive checklist for homeowners.“Even well-maintained homes can fall victim to hidden water risks, especially in today’s extreme weather environment,” said Sam Simon, Owner of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “This report is meant to empower Chicago-area residents with the insights they need to protect their property and avoid costly claims.”Key findings include:11% more rainfall in Q1 2025 vs. 10-year average (NOAA)22+ freeze-thaw cycles contributing to burst pipe incidents12% rise in sewer overflow events, especially near the North Branch of the Chicago River (MWRD)The company also warns that mold growth, foundation seepage, and insurance claim denials are rising—often due to delayed detection or lack of documentation.The full report is available at:About ServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsWith over 40 years of local experience, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is IICRC-certified and serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Chicago, the North Shore, and DuPage County. Services include water damage mitigation, mold remediation , fire damage cleanup, and post-disaster reconstruction.

Flood Safety-Preparing for Service with ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons

