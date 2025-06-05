Crop Report for the Period May 27 to June 2, 2025

CANADA, June 5 - Released on June 5, 2025

Over the past week, seeding advanced considerably across the province and is now approaching the finish line. Seeding is 97 per cent complete, up from 88 per cent last week. This is similar to the five-year average of 95 per cent and 10-year average of 96 per cent.

The southwest, west-central and northeast are the furthest advanced at 99 per cent complete. The northwest is 98 per cent complete, followed closely by the southeast and east-central regions both at 95 per cent complete.

Provincially, seeding is complete or nearly complete for field peas, spring wheat, durum, barley, triticale, canola, lentils, mustard, flax and oats. Chickpeas, canary seed, soybeans and perennial forage are the furthest behind in seeding progress.

Rainfall was minimal throughout the province with most areas not reporting any. The highest rainfall was reported in the Eldon area at 11 millimetres (mm), followed by the Reno and Medstead areas both at nine mm. The Meadow Lake area received eight mm.

Topsoil moisture continued to decline this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 46 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at one per cent surplus, 38 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is one per cent surplus, 31 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 20 per cent very short.

Producers report mostly good crop emergence across the province with some reports of spotty emergence in later seeded crops. Of the crops that have emerged, the majority are reported in good to fair condition. For pulse crops, soybeans are rated in the best condition with 21 per cent rated excellent, 64 per cent good and 15 per cent fair. This is followed by lentils rated at seven per cent excellent, 72 per cent good and 20 per cent fair, as well as field peas rated at seven per cent excellent, 68 per cent good and 24 per cent fair. Chickpeas are rated at five per cent excellent, 81 per cent good and 14 per cent fair.

For cereal crops, durum is rated at nine per cent in excellent condition, 67 per cent good and 23 per cent fair, while oats are nine per cent excellent, 52 per cent good and 35 per cent fair. Spring wheat is rated at eight per cent in excellent condition, 60 per cent good and 29 per cent fair, followed by barley at seven per cent in excellent condition, 60 per cent good and 30 per cent fair.

Other cereal crops have also been rated as being in mostly good to fair condition. Winter wheat is rated at six per cent in excellent condition, 52 per cent good and 36 per cent fair; fall rye is four per cent excellent, 52 per cent good and 29 per cent fair; canary seed is 10 per cent in excellent condition, 61 per cent good and 27 per cent fair, and finally triticale is 62 per cent good and 33 per cent fair.

For oilseed crops, flax is rated at 12 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good and 24 per cent fair, followed by canola at seven per cent excellent condition, 50 per cent good and 35 per cent fair. Mustard is at two per cent excellent, 65 per cent good and 32 per cent fair.

There have been various causes of crop damage over the past week. Dry conditions, wind and heat were reported in various locations across the province, with minor crop damage overall. Minor crop damage from flea beetle, cutworm, grasshopper and wireworm pressure was reported with some producers taking control measures. Some minor damage from wildlife was also reported, and producers continue to monitor gopher populations across the province.

Producers have been busy with seeding and spraying when the weather permits, along with rock picking, land rolling and moving cattle out to pasture and branding. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

