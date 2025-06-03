Prime Minister Golob meets with agricultural organisations

SLOVENIA, June 3 - The organisations presented the problems farmers are currently facing, such as managing bear and other carnivore populations, the shortage of young farmers, difficulties of farmers in hilly and mountainous areas, and concerns about the EU regulation on forest clearing.

With regard to the legislative amendments being drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food, they agreed that the legislation in question needs to be revised, with representatives of the agricultural organisations expressing their concerns regarding the proposed legislative solutions.

It was agreed that the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food would prepare a set of starting points regarding the outstanding issues in the legislative package, including proposed solutions and content already agreed to date, and present them once again to the agricultural organisations in the framework of a dialogue.