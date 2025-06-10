Lunchbox Hero Launches Beta: Kids Create Their Own Balanced, Healthy Lunches With AI

Lunchbox Hero founder Candice Kelly with her daughter Tatiana, the inspiration behind the kid-led meal planning app. Lunchbox Hero's digital interface shows the Daily Lunch Builder and an auto-generated grocery list, streamlining lunch planning for families. An example of Lunchbox Hero's printable packing card displayed for Monday's lunch plan, showcasing how kids can plan and put together their own lunches.

Lunchbox Hero™ is now in beta—this AI-powered app empowers kids to plan balanced, healthy lunches, while giving parents grocery lists and printable pack guides.

Lunchbox Hero is more than an app. It helps kids build confidence around creating balanced meals and takes one big thing off parents' plates.” — Candice Kelly

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunchbox Hero™ Opens Beta: Empowering Kids to Plan Their Own Balanced, Healthy Lunches with AI Assistance

Created by a nutrition consultant and mom, this innovative app transforms lunch planning into a fun, educational experience for children while simplifying the process for parents.

Lunchbox Hero™, a new AI-powered lunch planning app designed to engage children in creating their own balanced meals, is now open for beta testing to families across the United States.

The idea came to life when Nutrition Consultant and wellness coach Candice Kelly’s kindergarten daughter asked if she could have her own version of the food planning tool her mom was using for herself and her clients. That small spark led Kelly to join a hackathon for female tech founders, where she brought Lunchbox Hero™ to life. The app is designed to make balanced healthy eating more accessible and enjoyable for kids while easing the burden of lunch planning for parents.

Key Features of Lunchbox Hero™

Child-Led Meal Planning

Kids select their lunches using colorful visuals and friendly guidance from superhero sidekicks Leo and Lea. This encourages autonomy and helps them learn about food in an age-appropriate way.

Weekly Planning + Printable Pack Lists

The app generates a full week view of lunches based on the child’s selections and creates a printable list of what to pack each day. Parents, teachers, and caregivers can stay informed while kids feel in control.

Automated Grocery Lists

Every meal selection feeds into an organized, categorized grocery list for parents. No guesswork or extra apps needed.

Educational Engagement

By giving kids a role in the process, Lunchbox Hero™ introduces them to a variety of fruits, vegetables, and meal components. It makes trying new foods exciting and interactive.

Join the Beta Testing Program

Families interested in testing the app can sign up at https://lunchboxhero.app and use the code "Lunchboxlaunch" to get free access during the beta phase. Testers will help shape the future of the app by offering valuable feedback and ideas.

“Lunchbox Hero™ is about more than just lunch planning. It’s about empowering kids to make balanced healthy choices and giving parents a smoother, less stressful week,” says Kelly. “I’m excited to learn from the families who join us and co-create something truly helpful and very much needed.”

About Candice Kelly

Candice Kelly is a Nutrition Consultant and wellness coach with a deep passion for helping families create healthier, more sustainable habits. As both a professional in the wellness space, chef, and a mom herself, she blends real-life experience with forward-thinking solutions to make meal planning simpler, more empowering, and more fun—especially for busy households.

Media Contact

Candice Kelly

Founder, Lunchbox Hero™

📧 Email: hello@lunchboxhero.app

🌐 Website: https://lunchboxhero.app

Legal Disclaimer:

