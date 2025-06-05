Announcing the Executive Career Chat powered by Chameleon Resumes: conversations to empower senior-level professionals to successfully navigate the executive job market

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chameleon Resumes LLC, a Forbes Top 100 Career Website, and Lisa Rangel, Founder and Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes LLC, are proud to continue the highly successful Executive Career Chat series. This ongoing series has proven to be a valuable resource for senior-level executives, offering expert insights, actionable strategies, and real-world advice from top industry experts and executive recruiters on how to triumph in landing fulfilling, well-paying roles in the current market.

Since its inception, the Executive Career Chat series has helped C-level job seekers elevate their job search strategies and achieve their career goals. With topics ranging from executive compensation to mastering interview techniques, the series continues to provide invaluable guidance to professionals navigating today’s competitive executive job market.

Key Benefits for Attendees:

Expert Insights : Learn directly from seasoned professionals, including Lisa Rangel, on how to elevate your job search strategy and stand out in a crowded market.

: Learn directly from seasoned professionals, including Lisa Rangel, on how to elevate your job search strategy and stand out in a crowded market. Actionable Strategies : Gain practical tips on crafting compelling executive resumes, optimizing LinkedIn profiles, and mastering interview techniques for executive roles.

: Gain practical tips on crafting compelling executive resumes, optimizing LinkedIn profiles, and mastering interview techniques for executive roles. Real-World Success Stories : Discover the strategies that have helped thousands of senior-level professionals secure six-figure roles faster than doing it on their own.

: Discover the strategies that have helped thousands of senior-level professionals secure six-figure roles faster than doing it on their own. Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals and industry experts to expand your network and enhance your career prospects.



Lisa Rangel, a recognized authority in executive career advancement, has been featured in Fortune, CNN Business, Forbes, and more. With over 13 years of experience as an executive recruiter, Lisa and her team have helped thousands of professionals land top-tier executive roles through her proprietary M.E.T.A. Job Landing System™. She is passionate about empowering professionals to take control of their transitions, and job market trends.

As a thought leader hired by LinkedIn and endorsed by executive recruiters alike, Lisa offers unparalleled insights into what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of senior-level job searches.

