Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle to Deliver Keynote at SuccessLIVE!, Sharing Her Transformational Vision of Joyful Inclusion

Global Change-Makers, Including Legendary Author Jack Canfield, to Gather for Empowerment and Innovation Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessLIVE!, the globally recognized leadership and empowerment summit, proudly announces that Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle, Founder of Joyful Inclusion, has been selected as a keynote speaker at this year’s landmark event in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Pleet-Odle joins a distinguished group of thought leaders and experts from around the world, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed author and transformational coach Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.

SuccessLIVE! is a convergence of world-class visionaries committed to igniting transformation in education, business, health, and personal growth.

“Every year, the keynote speakers at SuccessLIVE! bring a level of authenticity and insight that deeply inspires our attendees,” said Jack Canfield. “Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle’s work in building inclusive learning communities is not only powerful but personal. I’m excited to hear the experiences and stories she and others will share that can uplift and transform lives around the world.”

Dr. Pleet-Odle’s keynote will center on her groundbreaking work in Joyful Inclusion—a movement that empowers educators and school leaders to create inclusive, thriving environments for every student, especially those with disabilities and learning challenges. With over 50 years of experience as a special education teacher, state education specialist, professor, and now inclusion coach, Dr. Pleet-Odle brings both personal and professional wisdom to the conversation around equitable education.

Her message is one of resilience, passion, and possibility: that every child deserves to belong, and every educator can be equipped to make that a reality.



About Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle:

Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle is the Founder of Joyful Inclusion, a national movement and coaching practice focused on transforming schools into places where every child thrives, teachers feel empowered, and families are welcomed as partners. With a career spanning more than five decades, Dr. Pleet-Odle has served as a special education teacher, transition coordinator, state department specialist, college professor, author, and inclusion coach.

Her calling began in 1970, fresh out of college, when she encountered Dale—a bright but struggling student who couldn’t read at grade level. That moment sparked a lifelong mission to create learning environments that meet the needs of all students, not just those who fit the mold. Her personal commitment deepened when her own son was diagnosed with a disability, giving her a firsthand understanding of the systemic challenges families face.

Through her Joyful Inclusion framework, Dr. Pleet-Odle partners with schools ready to embrace meaningful change. Her workshops and coaching programs equip educators with the tools and mindsets needed to transform complex systems into inclusive, joyful communities where every student flourishes. These schools report higher levels of teacher satisfaction, student achievement, and family engagement.

Whether addressing national conferences or guiding school leadership teams, Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle’s voice is one of clarity, compassion, and hope. Her story and her mission remind us that inclusion is not just an educational policy—it’s a movement that begins with the heart.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.