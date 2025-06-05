Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant 

CHICAGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Chicago-based Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation (HVIARF) supports Veterans who are at-risk of, or who are experiencing homelessness by providing them essential products and connecting them with long-term services. From the streets to stability, HVIARF works to restore dignity, hope, and direction to those who have served, ensuring they are not forgotten once their military service ends.

U.S. Navy Veteran Michael Pedroza founded HVIARF to bring greater awareness to the issue of Veteran homelessness and to advocate for more effective solutions to address and prevent it. His firsthand understanding of the struggles service members face when transitioning back to civilian life drives his mission to ensure no Veteran is left behind.

“We don’t wait for Veterans to come to us, and we’re not just roaming the streets hoping to stumble upon someone in need,” Pedroza explains. “We depend on everyday people—neighbors, friends, community members—to help us locate homeless Veterans so we can step in and make that critical connection to resources and support.”

With a Veteran-first mission, HVIARF addresses both urgent survival needs and the deeper challenges tied to homelessness. Volunteers regularly distribute essentials such as food, clean water, and clothing—items crucial for those living exposed to harsh conditions.

But the organization’s mission goes beyond immediate relief. HVIARF is committed to linking Veterans with resources that can change the trajectory of their lives. Whether it's securing temporary shelter, accessing housing programs, or connecting Veterans to job training and health services, HVIARF’s goal is to help every Veteran build a path toward stability, independence, and renewed self-worth. HVIARF also plays a role in advocacy and awareness, amplifying the voices of homeless Veterans, raising public consciousness about Veterans facing unique challenges, and transitioning service members as they reenter civilian life.

By addressing the unique needs of each Veteran and partnering with the community, the Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation offers not just support—but a renewed sense of hope and direction for those who have served our nation.

“Supporting those who have served is a responsibility we share, and we’re proud to help the Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation make a lasting impact,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.