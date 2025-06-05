BTCC Exchange Enhances Demo Trading Feature with Self-Service Virtual Funding and Reward System to Support Crypto Beginners

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , a leading cryptocurrency trading platform with 14 years of secure operations, has launched significant upgrades to its demo trading feature designed to better serve cryptocurrency beginners. The enhanced upgrade now allows users to independently top up their virtual funds while earning real rewards through completing various demo trading tasks.

The upgraded demo trading feature introduces two key improvements that reflect BTCC's commitment to making cryptocurrency trading more accessible. Users can now top up virtual funds by themselves, accessing up to 500,000 USDT per week without requiring approvals. This self-service feature allows traders to instantly access more funds, giving new users more opportunities to practice trading.

Additionally, users can now complete demo trading tasks to earn trading fund rewards, which can be used to open positions in live trading. This innovative approach bridges the gap between demo and real trading, helping beginners transition more confidently while reducing their initial trading costs.

"We recognized that learning crypto trading requires extensive practice, and while our previous 100,000 USDT virtual balance was already generous compared to other exchanges, we wanted to go further," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. "By allowing users to self-manage their virtual funds and earn real trading rewards, we're empowering beginners to gain the comprehensive experience they need to succeed in live trading."

Dan Liu, CEO of BTCC, reinforced the platform's commitment to user education: "At BTCC, we believe that true crypto adoption begins with understanding. This upgraded demo trading feature lowers the barrier to entry and gives new users the freedom to explore, learn, and grow—at their own pace, without pressure."

To celebrate the feature upgrade, BTCC is hosting a special Trade Your First Win demo trading competition on its official X account, featuring prizes including Amazon Gift Cards and additional bonuses.

This upgrade reinforces BTCC's mission to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. Since its establishment in 2011, BTCC has maintained an unmatched security record with zero security breaches over 14 years of operations. The platform continues to support beginners through comprehensive guides, copy trading feature, and extensive educational resources.

The enhanced demo trading feature is now available to all BTCC users, further solidifying the platform's position as a beginner-friendly cryptocurrency exchange focused on security, accessibility, and user education.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

