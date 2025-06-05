Silo Pharma Board of Directors Approves Purchase of Bitcoin as Treasury Reserve Asset

Strategic decision positions Company to diversify treasury holdings with a long-term digital store of value

SARASOTA, FL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

“The addition of Bitcoin to our treasury holdings is a strategic decision aimed at diversifying our assets to include a digital store of value with what we believe has significant upside potential,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “Our purchase of Bitcoin is intended to provide a safeguard against inflation and is expected to position Silo to preserve and optimize long-term shareholder value.”

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

