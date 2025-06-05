Sionic Energy awarded $200,000 grant to advance high-energy, fast- charging silicon lithium-ion batteries

NSF Engine funding to accelerate commercialization of next-generation mobility and energy storage solutions

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionic Energy, a recognized leader in electrolyte and silicon battery technology, has been awarded a $200,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine in Upstate NY. The funding will accelerate the development and commercialization of Sionic’s 100% silicon lithium-ion battery platform, which delivers industry-leading energy density, ultra-fast charging, and seamless compatibility with existing battery manufacturing infrastructure.

The breakthrough technology is poised to transform key markets, including electric vehicles (EVs), aviation, and consumer electronics.

As demand for high-performance, sustainable battery solutions continues to grow, Sionic’s technology offers a game-changing advantage — boosting energy density by up to 42% over conventional lithium-ion batteries while cutting charge times to as little as 10 minutes. By leveraging a proprietary silicon anode and advanced electrolyte system, the platform enhances battery efficiency without requiring costly manufacturing overhauls, ensuring a scalable, cost- effective path to commercialization.

"Next-generation lithium-ion batteries must not only store more energy but also charge faster and integrate easily into existing production lines," said Ed Williams, CEO of Sionic Energy. "The support from the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York allows us to accelerate the commercialization of our silicon battery technology, helping to power the future of sustainable mobility and energy storage solutions."

The SuperBoost program, a core initiative of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, is designed to expedite commercialization timelines, reducing development cycles from five or more years to under two years. By providing targeted funding and connecting startups with regional testbeds, manufacturing hubs, and industry partnerships, the program is advancing U.S.-based energy storage innovation while bolstering economic growth in upstate New York.

The strategic importance of Sionic’s advancements was highlighted by Fernando Gómez- Baquero, director of the Translation Pillar at the NSF Energy Storage Engine: "Sionic’s work in silicon anode battery technology is a game-changer for lithium-ion energy storage. Their ability to deliver higher energy density while ensuring fast-charging capability aligns perfectly with the Engine’s mission to foster breakthrough technologies that can transform the energy storage landscape. Through SuperBoost, we are helping companies like Sionic bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization, strengthening upstate New York’s role as a leader in next-generation mobility solutions."

The NSF Energy Storage Engine is at the forefront of creating a national energy storage ecosystem, leveraging its extensive network of testbeds, infrastructure, and research collaborations to help startups accelerate their path to market.

Meera Sampath, CEO of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, emphasized this impact: "The Engine is designed to provide early-stage energy storage companies with the critical resources they need to scale. Our region offers an unparalleled network of manufacturing capabilities and R&D infrastructure, making it an ideal location for accelerating battery innovations. Supporting Sionic through SuperBoost is another step toward strengthening domestic energy self-reliance, reinforcing national security, and positioning upstate New York as America’s Battery Capital."

With this SuperBoost funding, Sionic Energy will validate and prototype its technology for automotive and mobility applications, ensuring compliance with industry standards and accelerating its entry into commercial markets. This investment aligns with national efforts to build a resilient, U.S.-based battery supply chain, advancing clean energy solutions and economic growth.

Sionic Energy is a recognized leader in lithium-ion battery innovation, developing high-energy- density, fast-charging silicon anode technology for electric vehicles, mobility, and energy storage applications. The company partners with automotive, mobile device, and battery manufacturers to deliver next-generation solutions under a licensing model. Sionic’s mission is to simplify the transition to silicon anodes, ensuring superior performance, efficiency, and safety in future lithium-ion batteries.

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital.

