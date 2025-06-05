DP World Honored with 2025 Port Industry Excellence Award in Posorja, Ecuador

Recognition highlights DP World’s role in advancing trade, infrastructure, and economic development at the Port of Posorja.

GUYAYAQUIL, Ecuador, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has received the 2025 Port Industry Excellence Award in the “Public-Private Partnerships” category, a distinguished honor presented by the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) and the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) of the Organization of American States (OAS). The award recognizes DP World’s leadership, innovation, and contributions to Ecuador’s economic growth through its successful partnership with the Ecuadorian government at the Port of Posorja.

This year’s award, which attracted 19 nominations from across the Americas, celebrates exemplary public-private collaboration in port development and operations. DP World’s work in Posorja has positioned Ecuador as a regional benchmark in logistics and trade infrastructure.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, “This award reflects our continued commitment to strengthening Ecuador’s role in global trade. For five years, we have operated without interruption, working closely with authorities, clients, and partners to make Posorja a model for public-private partnership success. DP World remains dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth for the region.”

Launched in 2019, the Port of Posorja is a transformative greenfield project developed through a 100% private investment of approximately USD $500 million. The facility features a deepwater terminal, a 21-kilometer access road, and a 21-nautical-mile navigation channel capable of accommodating ultra-large container vessels.

In addition to enhancing trade connectivity, the project has delivered significant socioeconomic benefits. During construction, it created 1,800 direct and 7,000 indirect jobs. Today, the port employs more than 700 people, with 21% female representation and half of the workforce drawn from nearby communities such as Posorja, El Morro, Playas, and Isla Puná.

DP World has further strengthened the port’s value through the development of ZEDE Posorja, a nearby logistics and industrial park serving key industries such as automotive, beverages, textiles, and raw materials. The integration of port and park operations enhances supply chain efficiency and supports Ecuador’s competitiveness in global markets.

Under the terms of a 50-year concession, all port infrastructure will be transferred to the Ecuadorian state at no cost upon expiration. In the meantime, DP World is investing an additional USD $140 million to expand the terminal’s berth to 700 meters, enabling simultaneous handling of two post-Panamax vessels. The expansion includes new gantry cranes, RTG cranes, and other advanced equipment to increase capacity and operational agility.

In 2024, the Port of Posorja handled more than 955,000 TEUs, cementing its status as Ecuador’s leading container terminal. It is currently ranked third in Latin America and the Caribbean—and 37th globally—on the World Bank’s 2023 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI).

The award will be formally presented at the AAPA LATAM 2025 Conference in Lima, Peru, from June 24–27.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.