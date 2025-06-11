New AI Analysis Highlights Socio-Economic Disparities in Dutch Cities

Growing wealth inequality in Dutch neighbourhoods

The New Study from Panolytica Reveals Stark Health and Wealth Gaps Between Neighbouring Dutch Communities

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New insights from Panolytica , an AI-powered analytics firm specialising in geodemographic segmentation, reveal a deeply rooted pattern of inequality within Dutch cities. While national and municipal statistics often suggest broad progress in areas like education, income, and crime reduction, postcode-level analysis tells a different story. In fact, some of the most pronounced socio-economic and health disparities are found between postcodes that sit side by side.“Ultimately, tackling inequality requires recognising it first,” says Panolytica CEO Martin Taylor. “As Panolytica’s analysis shows, some of the greatest disparities are hiding in plain sight—just across the street.”Panolytica points to The Hague, where postcode 2514—which includes Archipelbuurt and Willemspark—borders postcode 2515, covering Stationsbuurt and Huygenspark. Despite their geographic proximity, the differences are dramatic. In postcode 2515, over 40% of residents depend on some form of social benefits, more than double the rate in neighbouring 2514. Educational attainment follows the same pattern: while more than 52% of adults in 2514 hold higher education qualifications, that figure drops below 20% in 2515.Panolytica’s new research also finds that crime is another dividing line. Residents in 2515 are more than three times as likely to report being victims of crime than their neighbours in 2514, according to Panolytica’s postcode-level crime index. Income disparities are even more pronounced. The average household income in 2514 exceeds €150,000, while in 2515, it sits closer to €45,000—a gap that translates into differences not just in lifestyle, but in long-term health and wellbeing.These postcode-level divides mirror national findings. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), Dutch men in the lowest 20% income bracket live, on average, nine years less than those in the highest bracket. More strikingly, they spend up to 22 fewer years in good health. For women, the life expectancy gap between income groups is nearly eight years. These figures are not abstract—they are lived experiences, shaped by access to education, housing quality, employment opportunities, and healthcare.Panolytica’s segmentation of these neighbourhoods shows how starkly lifestyles can diverge within a single kilometre. Postcode 2514 is dominated by affluent, cosmopolitan segments such as Elite Enclaves—older, international property owners—and Upscale Movers, high-earning young professionals. Meanwhile, postcode 2515 is populated by segments like Struggling Hubs and Studio Living—younger adults in precarious employment, often living in low-quality rental apartments and experiencing limited upward mobility.“Policy cannot be made on the basis of averages,” Taylor says. “Our Consumer Compass platform enables local governments, developers, and public services to pinpoint inequality with precision—postcode by postcode, even block by block.”As the Netherlands contends with rising housing demand, escalating healthcare costs, and growing urban density, postcode-level analytics are no longer a luxury—they are essential, according to Taylor “With AI-powered tools, policymakers and urban planners can better identify the communities most in need of investment and intervention.”About PanolyticaPanolytica is an AI-driven consumer analytics company that helps organisations unlock hyper-local insights through advanced geodemographic segmentation. Our flagship platform, Consumer Compass, empowers marketers, strategists, and analysts with powerful tools to understand, reach, and engage the right audiences — postcode by postcode. Launched in the Netherlands with rapid expansion planned across the UK, MENA, and Southeast Asia, Panolytica is redefining how data powers decision-making. To learn more, visit panolytica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.