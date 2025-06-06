Aerostructures Global Market Projected To Grow From $60.06 Billion In 2024 To $87.99 Billion In 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Driving The Rapid Growth In The Aerostructures Market?

The aerostructures market size has grown substantially in recent years and is projected to grow from $60.06 billion in 2024 to $65.07 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This growth is mainly attributed to a heightened demand for commercial aircraft, expansion in the defense sector, an aging aircraft fleet, advancements in space exploration, and an increased demand for air cargo.

Beyond 2025, the aerostructures market size is expected to see even more vigorous growth, reaching $87.99 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Emerging markets, airline fleet modernization, regulatory standards, market globalization, and increasing air traffic and passenger demand are some of the main factors contributing to this forecasted growth.

What Trends And Technological Advancements Are Shaping The Aerostructures Market?

During the forecast period, major trends likely to impact the aerostructures market include the advent of digital twins and smart manufacturing, integration of sensors and connectivity, modular and scalable design, a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, and the increasingly ubiquitous utilization of 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques.

Furthermore, the market is expected to see a significant increase in commercial aircraft production. Their role in hauling passengers and freight on a scheduled basis makes commercial aircraft an integral component of aerostructures production and assembly. A surge in commercial aircraft production, as exemplified by Airbus's 735 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2023 an 11% increase over 2022, will likely fuel further growth in the aerostructures market.

Who Are The Key Players in The Aerostructures Market?

Major companies operating in the aerostructures market include Spirit AeroSystems, Saab AB, Triumph Group Inc., Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Airbus S.A.S., The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Other significant players include Safran S.A., Bombardier Inc., Embraer S.A., General Dynamics Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., GKN Aerospace Ltd., FACC AG, RUAG Group, Collins Aerospace Ltd., Dassault Aviation S.A., Meggitt PLC, RUAG International, RUAG Space, Premium AEROTEC GmbH, Belge de Constructions Aéronautiques SA, Aero Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

How Is The Aerostructures Market Segmented?

The aerostructures market is segmented as follows:

By Component: Fuselage, Empennage, Flight Control Surfaces, Wings, Nose, Nacelle and Pylon, Doors, and Skid

By Material: Composites, Alloys and Super Alloys, Metals

By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAVs, Advanced Air Mobility

By End Use: OEM, After market

Which Region Dominate The Aerostructures Market?

North America was the largest region in the aerostructures market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the aerostructures market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

