Orbit International’s Power Group Reports Bookings of Approximately $1,000,000 for the Month of May 2025

Bookings for VPX Power Supplies Remain Strong in 2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that bookings for its Orbit Power Group (“OPG”) for the month of May 2025 were approximately $1,000,000. Deliveries for these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report very strong bookings for our OPG during the month of May 2025. Bookings for the month were highlighted by orders for VPX power supplies totaling over $800,000. Bookings for our VPX power supplies continue to be strong in 2025 after record bookings for this technology in 2024, and despite the delay of a significant follow-on order. This order was expected in the first half of 2025 and is now expected in the first half of 2026, however, the timing of receipt of military awards is always an uncertainty. We remain encouraged by the progress of this technology as we continue to receive follow-on orders from our customer base along with initial prototype orders from both existing and new customers as we develop additional features for this technology.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

