Shyam Nagarajan Joins Prove AI Board of Directors

Hedera Council COO and former IBM leader brings 20+ years of experience to help company scale to meet growing demand for AI management tools

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prove AI today announced the appointment of Shyam Nagarajan to its Board of Directors. Currently Chief Operating Officer at Hedera Council, Nagarajan previously spent over 20 years at IBM in key leadership roles, including overseeing IBM Consulting’s responsible AI initiatives and its distributed ledger technology (DLT) efforts. He brings a wealth of leadership experience in digital transformation, and a proven track record of driving business growth, operational efficiency and innovation.

“Today, businesses lack a centralized way to track all key activities across their AI models and applications, making it prohibitively difficult to trace errors back to their source, mitigate risks, and comply with emerging standards and legislation. Companies have realized the siloed and manual governance processes they have in place are a barrier to AI development and deployment, and organizations across industries are now searching for solutions that allow them to unify and automate their AI management,” said Nagarajan. “Prove AI is taking a unique approach to this challenge, leveraging DLT to provide organizations with highly secure and tamper-proof data lineage for full visibility into their AI models and datasets. I’m excited to be joining the Board as Prove AI continues to develop its product and establish its presence in a fast-growing market.”

“Shyam brings an unparalleled track record of success across multiple emerging technology sectors, and will be a key partner to our team as we continue to progress. His unique experience at the intersection of AI and DLT, coupled with his proven track record consistently delivering enterprise-grade customer experiences, will lend an invaluable perspective as we embark on the exciting road ahead,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO at Prove AI.

Prove AI’s Board of Directors regularly evaluates its composition to ensure an optimal mix of skills, qualifications, and diverse backgrounds. This practice is crucial for overseeing the company’s business operations and long-term strategy.

Prove AI will be at the upcoming World Summit AI USA taking place June 18-19 in San Francisco, with CTO Greg Whalen speaking on a panel entitled “The Rise of Private AI: Custom Agents, Data & The New Productivity Frontier.” You can register for a demo (on-site or virtually) at https://proveai.com/event/world-ai-summit-2025 .

Prove AI is a data observation platform that provides a centralized, tamper-proof view into all of an organization’s AI model data. It empowers continuous training and tuning of AI models, ensuring optimal outputs from AI systems. Built on the Hedera network, Prove AI offers the most secure and tamper-proof data store for observing AI models. Learn more at proveai.com .

