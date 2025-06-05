Agricultural Implements Market Trends, Size & Growth Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Agricultural Implements Market

The Global Agricultural Implements Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Global Agriculture Implements Market is growing steadily due to rising mechanization, labor shortages, and demand for higher crop yield through efficient farming tools and machinery.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Agricultural Implements Market is expanding rapidly, propelled by technical advancements, regional market dynamics, and changing farming techniques. According to DataM Intelligence, the market reached USD 15.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.01 billion by 2030, representing a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.Market Overview:The Agricultural Implements Market encompasses a wide range of machinery and tools essential for modern farming, including tractors, harvesters, planting equipment, irrigation systems, and crop processing tools. The adoption of these implements enhances efficiency, reduces manual labor, and increases crop productivity, catering to the growing global food demand.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/agricultural-implements-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Technological Innovations: The integration of new technology such as GPS, AI, and IoT into agricultural gear is transforming farming methods. For example, John Deere's introduction of autonomous tractors equipped with computer vision and AI addresses manpower shortages while increasing productivity.Government Initiatives: Supportive government policies and subsidies are encouraging farmers to adopt modern equipment, further propelling market growth.Sustainable Farming Practices: The emphasis on sustainable agriculture is leading to the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly machinery, aligning with global sustainability goals.Market Segmentation:By Type:Farm Machinery and EquipmentLawn and Garden TractorHome Lawn and Garden EquipmentToolsGear BoxesClutches and PartsOthers.By Product:TractorsHarvestersPlanting EquipmentIrrigation and Crop Processing EquipmentSpraying EquipmentHay and Forage EquipmentOthers.By Distribution Channel:B2CB2BOthers.By Operation:AutomaticSemi-AutomaticManualOthers.By Capacity:SmallMediumLarge.By Application:Harvesting and ThreshingPlant ProtectionPost-HarvestAgro-ProcessingSowing and PlantingWeed CultivationLand DevelopmentSeed Bed PreparationOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Geographical Market Share:Asia-Pacific: Dominates the global market due to vast agricultural lands and increasing mechanization in countries like India and China.North America's expansion is being driven by technology breakthroughs and the implementation of precision farming practices.Europe: Focuses on sustainable and organic farming practices, leading to the demand for specialized equipment.Key Market Players:AGCO CorporationAbanga and Grace Agro Industries Ghana LimitedAPV GmbHBellota AgrisolutionsCLAAS KGaA mbHEscorts Limited.HORSCHISEKI & CO.,LTD.J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.Deere & Company.Recent Developments:United StatesJohn Deere's Autonomous Tractors: In January 2025, John Deere unveiled new autonomous tractors at the CES trade show, integrating advanced computer vision and AI to address labor shortages and enhance efficiency.CNH Industrial's Strategic Plan: In May 2025, CNH Industrial announced a strategic plan focusing on merging traditional equipment with advanced technology, aiming to increase agricultural operating-profit margins to 16%-17% by 2030.JapanKubota's New Agri Concept: In 2024, Kubota introduced its New Agri Concept, an electric, autonomous agricultural machine emphasizing sustainability and AI integration to address global agricultural challenges.Inaho Inc.'s Tomato Harvesting Robot: In September 2024, Inaho Inc. unveiled updates to its tomato harvesting robot, featuring improved AI for greater accuracy and a slimmer design, addressing labor shortages and rising costs.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Agricultural Implements Market is on a trajectory of robust growth, fueled by technological advancements, supportive government policies, and the global shift towards sustainable farming practices. With significant developments in key markets like the United States and Japan, the industry is poised to meet the evolving needs of modern agriculture.Related Reports:

