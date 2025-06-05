New Traliant training empowers retail and hospitality teams to defuse conflict, protect themselves and improve guest experiences

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced new de-escalation training specifically tailored for the retail and hospitality sectors. Designed to provide front-line employees with the skills and confidence to defuse conflict, the interactive courses create safer, more respectful workplaces.

From overbooked hotel rooms to irate guests disputing charges, customer conflicts are becoming more frequent and more intense — and employees are often left to manage them without the tools they need. Traliant’s de-escalation courses empower retail and hospitality employees to effectively manage tense or challenging moments safely and confidently. Through short, relatable training rooted in real-world scenarios, employees learn how to stay calm, recognize the early signs of escalation, set boundaries and respond with empathy — even when a customer is being unreasonable.

“In hospitality and retail ─ industries where service and guest experiences are top priorities ─ de-escalation training empowers employees to handle high-pressure, challenging situations with professionalism, empathy and care,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “Giving employees the tools to defuse tense situations makes them feel better supported in their roles, reducing burnout, mistakes and turnover.”

Traliant’s training is short — just 10 minutes — but packed with actionable techniques for transforming high-stress encounters into loyalty-building moments. By providing employees with the skills to avoid customer conflicts, physical confrontation or viral incident, the training enhances workforce safety and brand reputation.

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

