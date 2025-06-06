Agricultural Microbial Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural microbial global market scenario appears promising with projected trends showcasing a robust phase of growth. The size of the agricultural microbial market on the global stage has seen an impressive progression in recent times. In 2024, the market stood at $6.7 billion and is anticipated to escalate to $7.75 billion in 2025. That's a notable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.6%. The steady development during the historic period is attributed to the surge in demand for sustainable agriculture, supportive regulatory landscape, increased farm productivity, and rising concerns over pesticide residues.

What are the Projected Growth Trends and Market Size of the Agricultural Microbial Market?

The forecast for the agricultural microbial market is expected to chart new heights in the span of the next few years. It is projected to experience a leap to $13.83 billion in 2029, maintaining a steady CAGR of 15.6%. The momentum in this development is driven by factors such as continuing emphasis on sustainability, adaptation to climate change, the growth of organic farming, emphasis on global food security, the adoption of integrated pest management IPM, and emerging markets. The forecast period also predicts major trends shaping the market horizon including advancements in biotechnology, research and development initiatives, collaborations and partnerships, focus on microbial consortia and microbiome research, and digital agriculture.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of the Agricultural Microbial Market?

One major factor that propels the growth of the agricultural microbial market is the rising awareness about organic farming. Organic farming is a sustainable agricultural approach that rules out the use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or other additives. This form of farming relies on a diverse array of microorganisms that guard plants against diseases and conserve soil health and productivity.

Who are the Major Players in the Agricultural Microbial Market?

The agricultural microbial market witnesses the presence of major global entities. These include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Koppert BV, Novozymes A/S, Bayer CropScience, Arysta Lifescience Limited, AgBiome LLC, Certis Usa LLC, Chr. Hansen A/S, BioAg Alliance, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto Company, Corteva Agriscience, Valent BioSciences, Lallemand Plant Care, Camson Bio Technologies, Becker Underwood, BioConsortia Inc., Phyllom BioProducts Inc., Rizobacter Argentina S. A., Terramera Inc., BioWorks Inc., Biochimex S. A. S., BioForest Technologies Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Metagenomics Inc., Qingdao Future Group, BioNovelus Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Agricultural Microbial Market?

There is a clear trend of establishing strategic business partnerships among major players operating in the agricultural microbial market for fortifying their market position. A strategic business partnership entrusts a structured bond between two or more commercial entities through one or more business agreements or contracts. An instance of such a partnership unfolded in October 2022 when Bayer AG, a prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Germany, announced its partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, a US-based biotechnology company. This partnership was drawn to develop sophisticated biological solutions in agriculture with microbial technologies for enhanced nitrogen optimization and carbon sequestration. The motive of this collaboration is to augment Bayer's research and development capabilities in biological products, thereby precipitating the delivery of sustainable agricultural solutions to farmers across the globe.

How is the Agricultural Microbial Market Segmented?

The comprehensive coverage of the agricultural microbial market in this report is shaped by different types of segmentation and sub-segmentation.

- By Type: Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other Types

- By Formulation: Dry Formulation, Liquid Formulation

- By Function: Crop Protection, Soil Amendment

- By Mode Of Application: Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

- By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals

Subsegment divisions across these categories highlight:

1 By Bacteria: Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria, Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria, Biocontrol Bacteria, Others

2 By Fungi: Mycorrhizal Fungi, Trichoderma Species, Plant Growth-Promoting Fungi, Others

3 By Virus: Plant Virus Biocontrol Agents, Insect Virus Biocontrol Agents

4 By Other Types: Algae, Protozoa, Actinomycetes

What is the Regional Overview of the Agricultural Microbial Market?

In the year 2024, North America was the largest region for the agricultural microbial market. On a broader scale, the report covers geographically diverse regions, interpreting the market dynamics at play in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

