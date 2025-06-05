Baby Powder Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Baby Powder Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Baby Powder Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Is The Prognosis For The Global Baby Powder Market?

The baby powder market is seeing strong growth and continued evolution, according to a new report titled "Baby Powder Global Market Report 2025". The Business Research Company’s latest report reveals that the market size is expected to grow from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. Factors such as increasing birth rates, changing lifestyles, awareness surrounding product safety, health and wellness trends, and a surge in urbanization have all contributed to this growth.

How Will The Baby Powder Market Pan Out In The Near Future?

In terms of future projections, the report forecasts that the baby powder market size will see rapid growth in the next few years. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $2.56 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.0%. This projected growth can be attributed to the boom in e-commerce, the emergence of digital parenting platforms, an increased population of working women, and increased disposable income. Key trends expected to shape the market going forward include talc-free formulations, natural and organic ingredients, hypoallergenic products, customizable fragrances, and medical-grade powders.

For instance, the average monthly cost of providing center-based care for an infant in the United States is $1,230, according to an article published by PETERSON-KFF Health System Tracker, a US-based tracker of the performance of the US healthcare system. Accordingly, there is a rising demand for baby hygiene products, ultimately driving the growth of the baby powder market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7263&type=smp

What's Driving The Baby Powder Market?

The demand for baby hygiene products is significantly propelling the baby powder market. Baby hygiene involves maintaining the cleanliness of a baby's skin and genitals. In this regard, baby powder plays a key role as a cleaning agent, effectively absorbing moisture that aids in sweating and bacterial growth. Children are inherently more susceptible to infections and diseases. This, coupled with the heightening awareness for personal hygiene and cleanliness amid the COVID-19 impact, has reinforced the need for baby hygiene products.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-powder-global-market-report

Which Companies Are Leading The Baby Powder Market?

In the increasingly competitive baby powder market, several major companies are vying for supremacy. These include Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., Burt's Bees, Mothercare, PZ Cussons, Himalaya Drug Company Pvt Ltd, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mee Mee, Chattem Inc., GLÜKi Organics, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Gerber Products Company, Naterra International Inc., Unilever plc, Chicco, Artsana USA Inc., Jahwa, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bathtime Kids, Libero, Lion Corporation, Mamaearth, Mann & Schröder GmbH, Dabur Ltd, Oriflame Cosmetics, and Revlon.

To stay competitive, these companies are innovating new products. For example, in July 2022, Johnson & Johnson, introduced Vivvi and Bloom, a talc-free baby powder made from natural ingredients like cornstarch or arrowroot powder. It also includes a 2-in-1 body wash and shampoo, body lotion, and a massage oil for babies.

How Is The Baby Powder Market Segmented?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of market segmentation as follows:

1 By Product: Talc-Based, Talc-Free

2 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3 By End User: Infant, Toddler

And further details of subsegments as:

1 By Talc-Based: Talc Powder, Talc with Additional Ingredients e.g., fragrances, moisturizers

2 By Talc-Free: Cornstarch-Based Powder, Arrowroot Powder, Rice Powder, Other Natural Powders

What Regional Insights Can Be Gleaned From The Baby Powder Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the baby powder market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers a wide geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-ingredients-global-market-report

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-shower-and-bath-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With a vast database of 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.