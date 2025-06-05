Chronic Disease Management Market Growth | Top Trends, Solutions & Global Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Chronic Disease Management Market

The Global Chronic Disease Management Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Chronic Disease Management Market is rapidly growing, driven by rising prevalence of chronic conditions, advanced healthcare technologies, and increasing focus on patient-centered care.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Chronic Disease Management Market is on a strong growth path, expected to rise from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to approximately USD 14.6 billion by 2031. This reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% over the forecast period.Market Overview:The CDM market encompasses a range of solutions and services aimed at managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and cancer. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, coupled with technological advancements and a shift towards patient-centric care, is fueling market expansion.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/chronic-disease-management-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:1. Technological Advancements: The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into CDM platforms is revolutionizing patient care. These technologies enable predictive analytics, personalized treatment plans, and improved decision-making, enhancing patient outcomes.2. Telemedicine and Virtual Care: The adoption of telehealth services has accelerated, providing patients with convenient access to care and continuous monitoring, particularly beneficial for those in remote areas.3. Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are investing in CDM programs to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient care, especially through digital health technologies.Market Segmentation:By Type:SolutionServices.By Service Type:Consulting ServiceImplementation ServiceEducational ServiceOthers.By Delivery Mode:On-Premise SolutionCloud-Based SolutionWeb-Based.By Indication:Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)DiabetesChronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD)ArthritisAsthmaCancerOthers.By End-user:Healthcare ProvidersHealthcare PayersOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Market Geographical Share:North America had the highest market share in 2024, accounting for 40% of the worldwide CDM market. The region's superiority stems from modern healthcare infrastructure and early embrace of digital health technologies.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, a rising aging population, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.Key Market Players:Prominent companies operating in the CDM market include:Allscripts Healthcare Solutions IncTriZetto CorporationSiemens Healthcare Private LimitedIBMPegasystems Inc.Koninklijke Philips NVEXL HealthcareInfosys LimitedScienceSoft USA CorporationZeOmega.Recent Developments:United States:Mount Sinai Medical Center partnered with HealthSnap in June 2024 to implement Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) programs across multiple locations, enhancing chronic disease management through virtual care.Amazon Health launched "Health Condition Programs" in January 2024, collaborating with Omada Health to offer digital health benefits for managing conditions like pre-diabetes, diabetes, and hypertension.Japan:In March 2025, Sun Pharma acquired Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 million, expanding its portfolio in immunotherapy and targeted oncology treatments, which are integral to chronic disease management.In January 2024, Sun Pharma completed a definitive merger with Taro Pharmaceuticals, aiming to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market and enhance its chronic disease treatment offerings.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The chronic disease management market is experiencing rapid growth, propelled by technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and increased governmental support. As the prevalence of chronic conditions continues to rise globally, the integration of AI, telemedicine, and patient-centric approaches will be pivotal in shaping the future of healthcare delivery.Related Reports:

