Contractor Mark McManus of M&M Construction Specialist Shares Expertise on Historic Home Renovation in HelloNation Magazine

TRENTON, N.J., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know before renovating a historic property? In a feature published by HelloNation Magazine , Mark McManus of M&M Construction Specialist provides practical guidance on navigating the complex rules and responsibilities that come with preserving historically significant homes.

According to the article, historic home renovation requires a specialized approach that respects both craftsmanship and community heritage. Many of these homes are subject to preservation ordinances, which regulate design elements such as window style, siding, roofing, and paint. Before any work begins, it's essential to determine whether the property is listed on a historic register, as this may trigger a formal review process. McManus explains that in some municipalities, technical assessments such as mortar analysis or plaster testing are also required to ensure any updates match original materials and methods. He advises homeowners to work with contractors experienced in historic restoration to maintain authenticity and avoid unintended damage to structural or historical integrity. With the right approach, these projects become more than upgrades—they are thoughtful acts of stewardship that preserve architectural legacy for future generations.

The article, Preserving the Past: Smart Tips for Historic Home Renovation , encourages homeowners to balance modern updates with traditional craftsmanship in a way that honors the past and serves the community.

