Clearwave Fiber Continues Savannah Expansion, Supports Local Food Drive with WSAV-TV

Pooler, GA, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber continues to expand its 100% Fiber Internet network in Savannah, reinforcing its commitment to delivering fast, reliable service to more homes and businesses across the region. The company has already connected more than 15,000 Savannah-area residential and business customers to the fastest and most reliable internet network available, and Clearwave Fiber’s latest investment will extend that network to the Ardsley Park neighborhood and other nearby areas.

“Our headquarters is right here in the Savannah area, and many of our team members call this community home,” said David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber. “This isn’t just another market for us — it’s our hometown. We’re proud of the investments we have made to better this community and are excited to continue investing in the people and businesses that live and work in Savannah.”

Clearwave Fiber’s 100% Fiber network is designed to enhance the way people live and work — now and in the future. “Our continued expansion not only extends access, but also delivers the kind of reliable, high-capacity internet that’s essential in today’s world — whether for remote work, virtual learning, streaming, or running a business,” Armistead added.

The company’s investment in Savannah goes beyond infrastructure. In partnership with WSAV-TV, Clearwave Fiber recently hosted a community food drive benefiting Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The event supported the School’s Out for Summer campaign, helping provide meals to local children who face food insecurity when school is not in session.

“Many families rely on school lunch programs during the academic year, and summer can be an especially challenging time,” said Armistead. “Partnering with WSAV and Second Harvest allows us to make a meaningful impact where it’s needed most. We’re here to keep families connected — and that means more than internet service.”

Clearwave Fiber continues to grow its footprint across Georgia and the Southeast, delivering future-ready internet backed by local service and a dedicated presence in the communities it serves.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

