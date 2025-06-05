Military Drone Market Size Expected to Reach $15.16 Billion In 2030 as Cutting-Edge Innovations Improve Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - According to industry experts, the Military Drone market is expected to continue substantial growth in the years to come. The market is characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, and a spectrum of opportunities collectively shaping its trajectory, especially in the military market. Military drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), are advanced technological systems used by military forces for various purposes. These drones are designed to operate without a human pilot on board, and they are remotely controlled or autonomously programmed to carry out a range of tasks. Military drones come in various sizes and configurations, from small hand-launched models to more prominent, long-endurance aircrafts. They serve many roles, including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, intelligence gathering, communication relays, and combat operations. Their ability to operate in challenging environments, gather real-time data, and execute missions with reduced risk to human personnel has made them valuable assets in modern warfare strategies. However, their use raises ethical and legal considerations concerning civilian safety, privacy, and potential misuse. A report from Verified Market Research said that: “The Military Drone market is characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, and a spectrum of opportunities collectively shaping its trajectory. Technological advancement stands as a prominent driver, propelling the market forward with cutting-edge innovations that enhance the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These advancements encompass a range of functionalities, from improved surveillance and reconnaissance to combat capabilities, all of which contribute to the drones' strategic significance on the battlefield. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of Military Drone compared to manned aircraft is a compelling driver, enabling military forces to achieve operational objectives with reduced financial burdens.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

Verified Market Research continued: “A range of opportunities beckons the Military Drone market. One such opportunity lies in intelligent swarming, where multiple drones collaborate seamlessly to achieve intricate missions, providing enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Additionally, the development of counter-drone technologies represents a growing niche within the market, as the increasing proliferation of drones necessitates robust defenses against hostile UAVs. The convergence of commercial and military sectors offers a unique avenue for collaboration, fostering cross-pollination of technologies and innovative solutions. Integrating artificial intelligence and automation further widens the scope of Military Drone applications in the realm of technological advancement. These capabilities enable drones to execute complex tasks autonomously, reducing the burden on human operators and opening doors to entirely new mission profiles. Moreover, exploring hybrid power systems and stealth technology holds promise for extending drone endurance and elevating their covert capabilities, expanding the range of potential operations.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Launches Drone as a Service (DaaS) for US Defense and Government Agencies with New Partnerships - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech") a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the launch of Drone as a Service specifically for US Defense and Government agencies, and two new partnerships with consulting and government relations firms to assist in selling these services.

ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone subsidiary has retained the services of Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington to provide Congressional lobbying and defense business development consulting services. Bromelkamp is a defense-focused business development consulting firm to small and medium technology companies that are growing their business with the US Department of Defense and other security-related federal agencies. Winning Strategies is an independent bipartisan federal government relations and grants procurement firm.

“These partnerships will be instrumental in building relationships with the various agencies as we launch our DaaS service and expand our sales efforts in this sector,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “Bromelkamp and Winning Strategies have decades of defense industry experience and understand the complexities and culture of the military. As defense priorities shift toward autonomy, resilience, and secure supply chains, ZenaTech is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, mission-ready drone solutions that align with the US military and the defense industry. Our Drone as a Service model is designed to accelerate adoption, lower barriers, and support operational agility.”

With a growing demand for advanced drone solutions in security, logistics and tactical operations, the DaaS model allows defense customers to deploy mission-specific drone solutions without the need for capital equipment purchases. To accelerate market entry, ZenaTech has onboarded two seasoned military consultants to lead business developments, identify pilot programs, and secure funding partnerships within the defense sector.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous, military grade aerial solutions built for multi-mission flexibility, featuring a patented foldable-wing design, 40 kg payload capacity, and 1 hour flight time. Its onboard AI, thermal imaging, LiDAR, and multi spectral sensors enable real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), border patrol, and base surveillance with minimal operator input. The modular cone enables fast swapping of mission-specific payloads like HD Cameras and sensors, making it ideal for tactical resupply, SAR (search and rescue), infrastructure inspection, and operations in high-risk restricted environments. Rugged, AI-powered and rapidly deployable, the ZenaDrone 1000 enhances situational awareness and operational reach for defense forces.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano and IQ Square are compact, high-performance drone solutions engineered for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), indoor security, and tactical inspection in complex military environments. The IQ Nano, excels in GOS-denied environments like military warehouses or confined infrastructure, offering obstacle avoidance, and precise maneuverability. The IQ Square, with extended flight time and payload options, supports ISR, CBRN monitoring and perimeter patrols. Lightweight and field-ready, both drones deliver rapid situational awareness for mission-critical deployments.

ZenaTech is actively pursuing Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications to meet stringent federal standards. With recent restrictions on Chinese-made drones in military and government operations, these certifications are mandatory for vendors aiming to participate in DoD and allied agency contracts. ZenaTech’s compliant drone solutions open access to high-value defense contracts and align with increasing demand for secure aerial solutions.

The DaaS business model offers customers reduced upfront costs and convenience ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/.

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provides a corporate update.

“Red Cat’s momentum continues to build as we execute on our strategy to deliver advanced, AI-enabled unmanned systems across air, land, and sea," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. "Our partnership with Palantir to deploy Warp Speed is optimizing our manufacturing and cost efficiency, while our expansion into maritime autonomy with Unmanned Surface Vessels significantly expands our Family of Systems. A strong balance sheet bolstered by a recent $30 million capital raise positions us strongly to meet growing domestic and international demand in the second half of 2025.”

“Our balance sheet remains strong as we transition to production and delivery of our new Black Widow drones,” said Chris Ericson, Red Cat CFO. “We have bolstered our quarter-end cash and receivables of $9 million with an additional $30 million from a capital raise executed soon after quarter-end. This liquidity has given us ample strength and ability to expand manufacturing to meet the impending demands of the U.S. Army’s SRR program and international opportunities for the second half of 2025.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, and GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) recently announced a formal teaming agreement to advance propulsion technologies for the next generation of affordable unmanned aerial systems and Collaborative Combat Aircraft-type (CCA-type) aircraft.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos’ strategically important Teaming Agreement with GE Aerospace continues to rapidly advance and expand, with the GEK family of engines targeting certain of the most important, mission critical and highest priority needs and requirements of United States National Security. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and delivering more capability for less cost as quickly as possible are key contributions we are bringing for truly industry leading GEK offerings with our partner and global leader GE Aerospace.”

Tomahawk GCS, an AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) product line specializing in autonomous and intelligent multi-domain systems, has recently been awarded a $5.1 million contract to support the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) Human-Machine Integrated Formations (HMIF) rapid prototyping project. Following a rigorous selection process, AV’s Tomahawk's Grip TA5 was selected as the Dismounted Common Controller (DCC) to significantly enhance human-machine teaming for battlefield operations.

The HMIF initiative, led by the U.S. Army RCCTO, is accelerating the integration of autonomous and robotic systems into formations to enhance situational awareness, lethality, and survivability. With its modular architecture and multi-platform compatibility, the Grip TA5 provides operators command-and-control of multiple robotic assets in real-time, enhancing mission adaptability and response speed.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has recently invested $50 million into Firefly Aerospace to further advance production of their co-developed medium launch vehicle, now known as Eclipse™. The companies continue to make progress in the development of Eclipse flight hardware with qualification testing underway and more than 60 Miranda engine hot fire tests performed to date.

“Firefly is incredibly grateful for Northrop Grumman’s investment that further solidifies our first-of-its-kind partnership to build the first stage of Antares 330 and jointly develop Eclipse,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “Eclipse represents two powerful forces coming together to transform the launch market with decades of flight heritage, a rapid, iterative approach, and bold innovation. With a 16 metric ton to orbit capability, Eclipse is a sweet spot for programs like NSSL Lane 1 and a natural fit to launch proliferated constellations in LEO, MEO, GEO, and TLI.”

